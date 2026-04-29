DJ Ørsted to present Q1 2026 results on 6 May

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Ørsted to present Q1 2026 results on 6 May 29-Apr-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.4.2026 08:00:00 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News Ørsted will publish its results for the first quarter of 2026 on Wednesday, 6 May 2026. The results will be released at approx. 8:00 CEST. In connection with the presentation of the interim report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 14:00 CEST. The earnings call can be followed live at Ørsted Interim Report for the first quarter of 2026. Presentation slides will be available prior to the earnings call at Financial Reports. For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations Morten Buttler +45 99 55 95 52 globalmedia@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 IR@orsted.com About Ørsted Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2025, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 25.1 billion (EUR 3.4 billion). Visit orsted.comorfollow us on LinkedIn and Instagram. Attachments . EN_Ørsted to present Q1 2026 results on May 6.pdf News Source: Ørsted A/S =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: Orsted LEI Code: W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 Sequence No.: 425509 EQS News ID: 2317252 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 29, 2026 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)