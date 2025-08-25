Geely Riddara Ships RD6 PHEV Pickups to the Middle East in Global Expansion

SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geely Riddara, the new energy pickup brand under Geely Auto Group, announces the official shipment of its RD6 PHEV plug-in hybrid pickup series, with the Middle East as its first destination.

The RD6 PHEV is equipped with the globally leading Geely EM-P Hybrid System, built on Geely Riddara's M.A.P (Multiplex Attached Platform) - China's first pickup-exclusive platform compatible with BEV, PHEV, and REEV powertrains. Featuring the industry-first 3DHT Hybrid Architecture, it pairs a 1.5T hybrid engine with seamless 3-speed adjustment, enabling a comprehensive range of over 1,000 km, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds. It delivers smooth handling that effortlessly tackles a variety of extreme driving conditions, while generating a maximum power output of 260 kW and peak torque of 914 N•m. After undergoing rigorous testing in extreme conditions from -30°C to 60°C and 40 million kilometres of endurance trials, whether navigating mountainous roads or deserts, the RD6 PHEV is engineered to meet the versatile driving needs of users worldwide.

Not only does the RD6 PHEV deliver exceptional performance, but it also excels in energy efficiency. Equipped with an AI-powered energy management system, the RD6 PHEV reduces fuel consumption by 21% compared to ICE pickups. Its hybrid engine achieves an industry-leading thermal efficiency of 44.26%, setting a new benchmark in the segment. This advanced energy management system is particularly well-suited for regions like the Middle East and South America, where charging infrastructure is limited. It effectively addresses the high fuel consumption and suboptimal performance challenges of ICE pickups, providing an optimal energy solution for long-distance transport scenarios.

Geely Riddara, guided by its product philosophy of "Function like a pickup, drive like an SUV," has maintained its position as China's No.1 new energy pickup brand for three consecutive years. The brand, with its pure electric pickup models, has expanded its presence to over 60 countries and regions, with plans to gradually expand its footprint in the new energy market.

Building on this momentum, Geely Riddara will launch its hybrid pickup series in the Middle East as the first stop, supporting the region's 2030 vision for accelerating EV adoption. And also the brand plans to roll out the new series - RD6 PHEV pickup in the Asia-Pacific, Latin American, and European markets later this year. By leveraging real-world validation in the Middle East - a high-value proving ground - Geely Riddara aims to further consolidate its position in the global new energy pickup market, delivering efficient, sustainable, and intelligent mobility solutions to shine on the world stage.

