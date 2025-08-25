The collaboration empowers enterprises in regulated industries to modernize with the cloud while maintaining sovereignty, security, and compliance.

Fivetran, the global leader in data movement, today announced a strategic partnership with S3NS, a Thales subsidiary leveraging Google Cloud technology and fully controlled by Thales. This collaboration comes at a critical moment when enterprises across Europe face mounting pressure to modernize with the cloud while keeping sensitive data sovereign, secure, and compliant with increasingly strict regulations.

For industries such as banking, insurance, government, and energy these requirements have often slowed adoption and created barriers to digital transformation. By making Fivetran the first data movement solution available in S3NS's Contrôles Locaux environment, the partnership helps enterprises accelerate modernization without compromising sovereignty or compliance.

"Businesses today face increasingly stringent regulations and rising demands for sovereignty. By integrating our technology into S3NS's secure architecture, we enable customers to harness the full power of the cloud with high levels of data protection," said Virginie Brard, Regional Leader for France and Benelux at Fivetran. "This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting digital transformation while safeguarding sensitive data."

Fivetran's platform is now available within S3NS's Contrôles Locaux environment, offering flexible deployment options including on-premises and hybrid along with integration into S3NS's External Key Management (EKM) encryption service. This delivers end-to-end encryption for sensitive workloads and was validated through an initial joint project with a major French insurance company.

Enterprises adopting Fivetran also benefit from robust security capabilities such as role-based access control (RBAC), column blocking and hashing, advanced certifications, and customizable deployment models. These features ensure data remains protected both in transit and at rest, while allowing organizations to retain full control over their infrastructure.

"Fivetran is a recognized technology, praised for its data ingestion performance. Its integration into our secure cloud environment represents a major step in aligning technological performance with regulatory compliance," said Estelle Samwells, Chief Commercial Officer at S3NS.

This collaboration represents more than a technology milestone it strengthens the European cloud ecosystem at a time when digital sovereignty is a strategic priority for France and the EU. By combining Fivetran's data movement platform with S3NS's sovereign cloud architecture, enterprises can scale analytics and AI without compromise.

