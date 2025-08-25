Anzeige
Montag, 25.08.2025
25.08.2025 09:12 Uhr
BASEUS TECHNOLOGY (HK) CO, LIMITED: Hear, Charge, Protect -- Baseus Brings the Inspire Series and Fresh Innovations to IFA 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus, a global leader in consumer electronics, will debut its flagship Inspire series of audio products with Sound by Bose technology - setting a new standard in accessible high-end sound at IFA 2025. Mark your calendar for September 5-10 and visit Baseus at Messe Berlin, Hall 4.2, Booth 147 for a firsthand look at the Inspire series and a showcase of cutting-edge innovations that redefine innovation, convenience, and intelligence.

Baseus Inspire Series

Baseus's Inspire audio series will take center stage at IFA 2025 with three distinct models: over-ear, open-ear, and in-ear. The open-ear design stands out with an industry-first Hybrid 2-Way Driver System in this form factor.

Hybrid 2-Way Driver System

Baseus demonstrates how thoughtful acoustic engineering and pioneering hardware can elevate everyday audio experiences, setting a new benchmark for accessible premium sound.

Baseus Security X1 Pro

Beyond audio, Baseus will spotlight its broader ecosystem. In smart security, the company will introduce the Security X1 Pro, the world's first Smart AI Dual-Tracking Security Camera with 3K resolution and 300° of horizontal tracking range-showcasing how protection, power, and sound come together seamlessly within the Baseus experience.

Visitors can also expect the PicoGo II series of fast, travel-ready, and reliable power solutions-including compact high-output GaN chargers and Qi2.2-ready magnetic options that deliver speed and safety while fitting seamlessly with the latest flagship smartphones.

By bringing together advancements in sound, power, and security, Baseus aims to demonstrate at IFA 2025 how technology can be both innovative and accessible. The showcase underscores Baseus's commitment to shaping smarter, more connected lifestyles for millions of users worldwide, while marking another milestone in the its journey from trusted accessory maker to global technology brand.

About Baseus

Founded in 2011, Baseus was born out of utmost care for users. The company embodies its slogan: Practical. Reliable. Base on User. This shows the pursuit of ultimate practicality to solve users' problems with outstanding design and fashionable appearances that also reflect reliability, high quality, and cost-effectiveness. Baseus delivers a variety of products - including Portable Chargers, Desktop Chargers, Wall Chargers, Wireless Earbuds, and Docking Stations. Chosen by 300 million users and providing 6 billion services, Baseus delivers over 100 million practical and aesthetic products each year, continuously enhancing users' sense of fulfillment. Join the Baseus family today to see a new world of technological innovation.

Media Contact:

Name: Baseus PR Team
Email: pr@baseus.com
Baseus Official Website: https://www.baseus.com/


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756733/image_5013432_6741449.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756734/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756735/2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098707/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hear-charge-protect--baseus-brings-the-inspire-series-and-fresh-innovations-to-ifa-2025-302537453.html

