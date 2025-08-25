Dingnan County People's Government: Dingnan Reignites Global Football Passion as 2025 UYC Boys' U15 & Girls' U13 World Cup Begins

DINGNAN, China, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 UYC Boys' U15 and Girls' U13 World Cup officially opened tonight at the National Youth Football Training Center. The tournament features 32 teams from 11 countries and various regions of China, establishing itself as a major global event for youth football.





*2025 UYC Boys' U15 and Girls' U13 World Cup Championships

Prior to the opening, international players and coaches visited city landmarks and cultural exhibitions, gaining insight into Dingnan's rich football heritage. Their experiences highlighted the event's dual mission of competition and cultural exchange.

Local residents embraced the championship with enthusiasm. Streets and stadiums were filled with cheering fans, local families extended warm hospitality, and children eagerly gathered to take photos with international players. Football became a unifying celebration that extended far beyond the pitch.

The opening ceremony commenced at 7:30 p.m. with the national anthem, followed by the first match between host club Dingnan Zhu Meng Youth FC and Italy's Carrarese Youth. Both sides displayed sharp skills, impressive teamwork, and determination, thrilling the audience. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, embodying the spirit of fair play and shared passion.

Halftime featured vibrant cultural performances, including lion and dragon dances, traditional dance shows, and freestyle football demonstrations. The blend of tradition and sport added a distinctive flavor to the evening, earning strong applause from spectators.

As fireworks lit up the night sky, the excitement spilled into the city streets and across social media, where residents shared highlights and celebrated together. The electric atmosphere reinforced Dingnan's growing reputation as a host of world-class sporting events.

Now in its second year, the UYC World Cup stands as the only youth football tournament globally authorized to use the FIFA emblem. The addition of the Boys' U15 category underscores Dingnan's commitment to providing a high-level international platform for youth players and strengthening its position on the global football stage.

With matches continuing in the coming days, Dingnan is poised to remain a stage where young talent, cultural exchange, and the joy of football come together.

About Dingnan

Dingnan, southern Jiangxi's "Jiangxi-Guangdong Gateway," boasts two point two three football fields per 10,000 people. With 13% of residents playing regularly, football is deeply popular. Nearly half of all local students-some sixteen thousand-actively participate.

