CTC-UK, a unit of Sweden's CTC, has introduced the EcoAir 720M air-to-water heat pump for residential and commercial sites, with cooling capacity up to 22. 7 kW and a seasonal coefficient of performance ranging from 3. 41 to 6. 35. CTC-UK, a unit of Sweden-based heating specialist CTC, has unveiled a new air-to-water heat pump for residential and commercial buildings. "The launch of the EcoAir 720M represents a significant step forward for larger property installations," Darran Burrage, Commercial Director at CTC-UK, said. "This unit delivers the high-capacity performance that specifiers and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...