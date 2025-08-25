DJ Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc (FINW LN) Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Aug-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 402.8181 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1989902 CODE: FINW LN ISIN: LU0533033071 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LN LEI Code: 549300CMLNSJRMJMJL93 Sequence No.: 399733 EQS News ID: 2187952 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 25, 2025 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)