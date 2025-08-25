Willis Towers Watson plc: Willis accelerates growth in Japan with talent hires and expansion into specialty lines

TOKYO, Aug. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced a significant expansion of its Japanese Corporate Risk & Broking team, signaling its strengthened commitment to the dynamic and evolving Japanese market. This talent expansion enhances Willis' ability to meet rising demand from companies in Japan through deepened industry expertise, as well as providing insights, data and analytics to inform and better manage both insurance transactions and wider risk management for its clients.

Commenting on the growth of the team, Ryohei (Roy) Nakazawa, Head of WTW in Japan, said: "Japan is one of the world's largest insurance markets and we are proud to be scaling up to drive better client outcomes. By bringing the best talent and building up our specialty capabilities, we are positioning ourselves to be a trusted risk advisor, specialty broker and client partner to Japanese companies navigating today's complex risk landscape locally and those with an international business footprint."

The Japanese general insurance market is projected to grow from JPY11.7 trillion (US$81.1 billion) in 2024 to JPY12.7 trillion (US$93.9 billion) by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate of 2.2%1. "We see growth driven by commercial lines, digital transformation and risk advisory services amid global uncertainty. There is also rising risk awareness and demand for protection from businesses against climate change and natural catastrophes, cyber threats and supply chain disruptions," added Roy. "In addition, the marine insurance sector continues to gain momentum as Japan remains one of the world's top maritime nations, accounting for 11% of the world's fleet of vessels2. Its strategic position in global trade and its advanced maritime industry is fueling demand for marine cargo insurance solutions."

For the first nine months of this year, Willis has hired 22 new professionals across its business, including for its brokerage service entity that was launched in October last year. These additions have significantly expanded its client-facing teams, alongside key appointments in its Natural Resources and Construction specialty lines and Large Account made in 2024.

Recent new roles hired this year spanned across Risk & Analytics, Facultative Reinsurance, Marine specialty line, Business Development, Large Account and Claims. Some of the new appointments included:

Kosuke Komorizono, Head of Risk & Analytics, Japan

Noriaki Kirihara, Risk & Analytics, ERM Consultant, Japan

Tsuyoshi Takasugi, Risk & Analytics, Modelling Specialist, Japan

Hisanori Nishizaki, Head of Facultative, Japan

Takashi Kato, Head of Marine, Japan

Seji Fujita, Director, Business Development

Seishiro Yamamoto, Director, Business Development

Toshihiko Ikeda, Associate Director of Large Account and Kansai Branch Manager

Eiichi Fujimoto, Associate Director, Large Account and P&C

Shinya Oda, Senior Associate, Large Account and P&C

Ryohei Kono, Senior Associate, Large Account and P&C

Yasumasa Kanie, Head of Claims, Japan

"The hiring of new talent and strengthening of our capabilities in specialty lines and Large Account reflect Willis' global commitment to supporting clients in Japan with large and complex risks. We are pleased to bring on board a team of first-class professionals from the Japanese market, including from companies such as Marsh, Aon, Tokio Marine, Mitsui Sumitomo, Marubeni and Moody's RMS. In today's increasingly uncertain environment, our expanded expertise enables us to deliver the best-in-class insurance broking and risk management advice. Leveraging Willis' leading analytical and technology capabilities, we help clients better navigate challenges and seize new opportunities with greater resilience," said Roy.

