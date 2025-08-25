TGS ASA: TGS Awarded Large Streamer Contract Offshore Indonesia

OSLO, Norway (25 August 2025) - TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the award of a large streamer contract offshore Indonesia, covering approximately 10,000 square kilometers.

Much of the project will focus on acquiring 3D seismic data for exploration purposes, with the final phase of approximately one month dedicated to 4D seismic data acquisition for production monitoring. The survey is scheduled to commence in Q4 2025 and will span an estimated total duration of approximately eight months.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, "We are very pleased to have been awarded this significant streamer contract. We will acquire the survey with a purpose-built Ramform designed vessel, equipped with our proprietary GeoStreamer technology, ensuring delivery of high-quality data to the client, while acquisition efficiency is maintained at industry leading levels. With an acquisition period of approximately eight months, this contract secures utilization well into Q3 2026."

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

