Montag, 25.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
25.08.2025 10:06 Uhr
Raythink Technology Co., Ltd.: Raythink Unveils CX20 Series Handheld Thermal Cameras: Advanced Imaging with AI Super-Resolution

YANTAI, China, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raythink Technology Co., Ltd. ("Raythink"), a pioneer in thermal imaging technology, has officially launched its new CX20 series handheld thermal camera last Friday, including CX20, CX20 Pro, and CX20 Ultra. Each model delivers 40mK thermal sensitivity, a 3.5' 480×640 high resolution screen and a temperature measurement range of up to 550°C. Blending sharper vision with an ultra-compact design, the CX20 series offers exceptional clarity in a portable, user-friendly form at a competitive price.

CX20 Series Handheld Thermal Camera:Sharper Vision within Compact Size

Advanced Thermal Imaging for Precision Inspections

At its core, the CX20 series packs a 256×192 infrared detector, boosting by real-time AI super-resolution to 512×384 for unparalleled detail. In addition, it detects even minute heat variations with a 40mK NETD, which is critical for PCB checks or hidden HVAC leaks. A 3.5' high resolution vertical screen ensures on-site clarity and seamlessly aligns with your mobile phone viewing experience. At the same time, it presents a compact appearance(246×101×85mm), similar in size to a 500ml water cup packaging. All make it a top pick for home inspection thermal camera users and professionals.

Innovative Features for Enhanced Efficiency

All series offer two temperature ranges for home inspection and demanding industrial applications. Users can easily switch between low temperature(-20?~150?)and high temperature(100?~550?). The Pro and Ultra models come standard with a laser. The Ultra further integrates a class 1 laser rangefinder, perfect for eye safety and allows users to measure temperature more precisely.

Reliable Connectivity for Demanding Environments

The CX20 series is built for intensive field use, offering 18W quick charging and up to 6 hours of continuous operation with AI super resolution active. All models feature UVC and WiFi image transmission, seamlessly integrating with Raythink's mobile app and PC-based analysis platform. These ensure quick data transfer, easy storage, and advanced analysis, simplifying report generation and issue tracking.

Whether you're a homeowner needing a handheld thermal camera for HVAC checks, a professional seeking a thermal imaging camera for electrical inspections, or an expert requiring one for industrial diagnostics, the CX20 series is your best choice!

For Further Information
Email: sales@raythink-tech.com
Website: https://www.raythink-tech.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756726/CX20_Series_Handheld_Thermal_Camera_Sharper_Vision_Compact_Size.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raythink-unveils-cx20-series-handheld-thermal-cameras-advanced-imaging-with-ai-super-resolution-302537287.html

