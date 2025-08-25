Trinasolar Tops BNEF's ESG Ranking for Global PV Module Manufacturers, Leading the Industry in Sustainable Development

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, BloombergNEF, a leading authority in renewable energy, released its latest report assessing the resilience and innovation of seven major PV module manufacturers amid dynamic global market conditions. BNEF highlighted Trinasolar's dedicated global strategy, strong bankability, pioneering technological innovation, and outstanding sustainability performance. As of May 2025, Trinasolar achieved the highest ESG score among all PV module manufacturers evaluated, reaffirming its leadership in sustainable development.

The report placed particular emphasis on manufacturers' renewable electricity usage in production. In 2023, Trinasolar launched 47 energy-saving projects across 32 global manufacturing sites. Its production facilities generated 223,794 MWh of on-site renewable electricity, becoming a key clean power source in its operations. The company also optimized energy management, achieving significant reductions in comprehensive energy use per unit-down 39.5% for cell products and 40.2% for modules compared with 2020.

Trinasolar's achievements have earned recognition from global authorities. Several of its plants in Changzhou, Suqian, and Yancheng, China, were named National Green Factories. In 2023, Trinasolar's Yiwu facility's "Zero-Carbon Factory" certification was upgraded to four stars. Its Vertex N modules received Carbon Footprint and EPD certifications from UL Solutions, Elementa 2 earned EPD and ISO 14067, and the TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P achieved Bureau Veritas Carbon Footprint Verification. These honors highlight Trinasolar's strength in sustainable manufacturing and commitment to delivering lower-carbon, more sustainable solutions to global clients.

BNEF noted that as solar energy rapidly replaces fossil fuels, investors and regulators are placing greater emphasis on manufacturers' sustainability performance and transparency. In the first half of 2025, Trinasolar was recognized with several ESG honors, including Bloomberg Green's "Workplace for All," BSI's Standard Pioneer Award, and Silver Certification from the Solar Stewardship Initiative ESG Standard. These accolades underscore Trinasolar's progress in ESG management, disclosure quality, and overall sustainability.

Looking ahead, Trinasolar will continue to advance sustainable manufacturing technologies and promote a green supply chain to accelerate the global transition to clean, low-carbon energy. The company remains committed to strengthening ESG practices and working with partners worldwide to help build a net-zero future.

