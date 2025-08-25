Koelnmesse (Beijing) Co., Ltd.: China International Hardware Show 2025 - Direct access to China's Market

In times of uncertainty, opportunities emerge: global brands reaffirm their participation.

More supporting programmes await: workshops, industrial tours and on-site activities boost your experience.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Backed by EISENWARENMESSE - International Hardware Fair, the 22ndChina International Hardware Show (CIHS) will energise the industry from October 10 - 12 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre. Organised by China National Hardware Association and Koelnmesse, it spans 120,000+ sqm with 2,800+ exhibitors, serving as China's leading B2B platform for global hardware trade. CIHS 2025 is calling for all industry professionals and trade buyers to explore new business opportunities in China together!

CIHS 2025 continues to serve as a trusted platform for the global hardware and tools industry, with long-standing support from internationally recognised brands like AVRON, Gong Fong, Great Star, Great Wall Precision, Kendo, KUKKO Werkzeugfabrik, NAKAI, Rose Plastic, Rosver, Stand Tools, TDC, Wedo Tools, Wendeng Maxpower and Ye Ten. Exhibitors from 16 countries and regions will showcase innovative products and share market perspectives. Their presence underscores confidence in China's hardware resilience and supply chain relevance.

CIHS 2025 expands beyond its core strengths in tools and introduce Locks & Accessories, Garden & Outdoor, and Work Safety & Protection, bridging global buyers with Chinese manufacturers. Reinforcing its role as gateway to China, not only CIHS delivers the best of China's hardware to international markets but also creates an open platform for global brands seeking to grow within China.

More supporting programmes await: workshops, industrial tour and on-site activities boost your experience

Newly introduced workshops will explore international expansion of Chinese brands, digital marketing, and regulatory trends, featuring insights from manufacturers, sourcing specialists, MRO platforms, and industry media to discover "what's new in the industry".

CIHS 2025 will offer a series of tailored trade activities and value-added services for international buyers, distributors, and industry leaders and global manufacturers seeking OEM/ODM. The CIHS Hosted Buyer Programme provides selected business matchmaking, onsite delegation tours, and industrial tours to hardware manufacturing hubs, offering buyers a first-hand look from the cradle of production and empower companies' strategic sourcing decisions.

China's hardware industry welcomes the global trade visitors and market explorers as always. Join us and be part of the future of the hardware industry!

Pre-register now and see you at Shanghai New International Expo Centre from 10-12 October 2025!

For more information, please visit: Official Website

About the Organisers

Koelnmesse - industry trade fairs for the hardware industry: Koelnmesse is the global leader in hosting top-tier international trade fairs for the tools and hardware sector, featuring EISENWARENMESSE in Cologne and Asia-Pacific Sourcing. It also expands its portfolio across key international markets. It hosts leading regional trade fairs with international participation in Shanghai, Bergamo, New Delhi, and Colombia, with new 2025 fairs in Jakarta and Riyadh.

www.hardware-worldwide.com -

China National Hardware Association

Established in 1988, it is the only national association of hardware manufacturers. With the status of legal person approved by the former Ministry of Light Industry and registered with the Ministry of Civil Affairs, it unites leading enterprises in household, tool, and building hardware, along with regional associations and research bodies. The association consists of 11 product branches and a professional market committee, covering tools, locks, kitchenware, and more.

www.chinahardware.org.cn

