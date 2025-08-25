Spanish researchers have discovered that 3 kW to 5 kW rooftop solar self-consumption systems can deliver competitive payback across most roof orientations, with coplanar designs often matching the performance of optimized setups at lower cost. From pv magazine Spain A group of researchers from the Polytechnic University of Cartagena and the University of Castilla-La Mancha studied real-life self-consumption photovoltaic installations that reflect the current profiles of Spanish prosumers. They evaluated 2,640 generation profiles from rooftop systems with nominal power outputs of 3 kW to 5 kW over ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...