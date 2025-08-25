Dillanos Coffee Roasters Revives Batdorf & Bronson, a Pacific Northwest Coffee Legacy

Dillanos Coffee Roasters restores the Pacific Northwest favorite, honoring its history while brewing its future.

SUMNER, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Dillanos Coffee Roasters is proud to announce the return of one of the Pacific Northwest's most iconic coffee names: Batdorf & Bronson.

Batdorf & Bronson Coffee Blends - Dillanos Coffee Roasters

A close-up of Batdorf & Bronson's newly rebranded coffee bags.

Originally founded in Olympia, Washington, in 1986, Batdorf & Bronson quickly became a standard bearer for specialty coffee in the region and beyond. Known for its deep roots in the coffee community and unwavering dedication to quality, the brand expanded to include roasteries in Olympia, WA and Atlanta, GA. In 2022, the company rebranded under one name-Dancing Goats Coffee-in an effort to unify its wholesale and retail operations.

Shortly after, the company was acquired by Kaldi's Coffee out of St. Louis. Then, in January 2025, Kaldi's sold the West Coast customer base to Dillanos Coffee Roasters (DCR). As part of that agreement, Dillanos was required to rebrand the business. There was only one direction that felt right: back to Batdorf & Bronson.

"There's no better time or name to return to," said David J. Morris, Co-CEO of Dillanos Coffee Roasters. "Batdorf & Bronson is part of The Pacific Northwest's coffee legacy. This brand meant something to the people who built it-and to the customers who loved it. We're honored to carry that torch forward."

An Elevated Reintroduction

With support from DCR's internal creative team-led by Design Supervisor Emily Haney-the brand has undergone a full redesign. The refreshed Batdorf & Bronson identity feels elevated and modern, yet still anchored in its Olympia, WA roots.

While some blend names have changed due to trademark restrictions (for example, Dancing Goats Blend will now be called Legacy Blend), all the original recipes remain the same. Customers will continue enjoying the same great coffee they've known and loved for decades-just in new packaging, under a name that feels like home.

"We know how much Batdorf & Bronson means to the coffee community-not just in Olympia, but across the entire West Coast," said Chris Heyer, Co-CEO of Dillanos. "This relaunch isn't about nostalgia. It's about honoring the past while building a strong, clear future."

Rolling Out Soon

The newly rebranded Batdorf & Bronson products will begin rolling out now to customers throughout the western U.S., including long-standing wholesale partners and fans. Dillanos will continue providing the same customer service, direct delivery, and support the region has come to expect.

About Batdorf & Bronson

Founded in Olympia, WA, in 1986, Batdorf & Bronson helped pioneer the specialty coffee movement in the Pacific Northwest. With a reputation for sourcing and roasting exceptional coffee, the company built a loyal following among coffee lovers and retailers across the country.

About Dillanos Coffee Roasters

Based in Sumner, Washington, Dillanos Coffee Roasters is a family-owned coffee roaster known for innovation, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to quality. With a mission to Help People, Make Friends, and Have Fun, DCR partners with cafes, drive-thrus and coffee lovers nationwide to deliver the world's smoothest coffee.

