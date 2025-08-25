Technotainment®: Technotainment, a Revolutionary Entertainment Metaverse, Makes Global Debut in Las Vegas

" 8/8 @ 8" launch event featured the Web3 Influencer Awards with performance by crypto rapper Cassius Cuvée

Created by industry OG Nyhl Henson, Technotainment® introduces the era of Streaming 2.0

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Technotainment ®, a next-level digital platform at the intersection of immersive content, AI, Web3 and entertainment, made its global debut at the brand's 8/8 @ 8 event in Las Vegas, where it cohosted the Web3 Influencer Awards in collaboration with Rare EVO 2025 Blockchain Conference, Genzio and Adam Charles.

Technotainment® Founder and CEO Nyhl Henson (Photo Credit: Technotainment®)



More than 160 of the nation's top crypto influencers and content creators attended the invitation-only event, held at the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit at ARIA Hotel & Casino, and proudly supported by World Mobile. VIP guests, including Michael Terpin, aka the "Godfather of Crypto," crypto influencers Wendy O and The Economic Ninja, World Mobile CEO Micky Watkins, and Fieldstream AI CEO Staffan Engström, enjoyed Don Londrés Tequila by Dre London during sets by crypto rapper Cassius Cuvée.

Hosted by crypto comedian James Ryder and emceed by Wesley Ellul, Technotainment® President and Special Envoy for the Government of Malta, and Malorie Galligan, Technotainment® Chief Operating Officer, the Web3 Influencer Awards celebrated the following winners:

Best Mining Channel - Hawk Crypto & Tech .;

Best Education - Kelly Kellam ;

Best Interviews - Scott Melker ;

Best Technical Analysis - Crypto Lifer ;

Best Variety Channel - AJ Writes Crypto ;

Best Current Events Coverage - Sin City Crypto ;

Best Bitcoin Content - Bitcoin Ben ;

Best Altcoin Coverage - Crypto Crow ;

Best Live Event Coverage - MissTeenCrypto ;

Best GameFi - WolvesDAO ;

Best Web3 Adjacent - Tiffany Fong ;

Best KOL Fighter (New Category)- Keith Berry ;

Best Crypto Vlogs - SolJakey ;

Best Micro Channel - The Blonde Broker and Belly0x ;

Connector of the Year - Rime Salmi ;

and Influencer of the Year - AJ Writes Crypto .

The exclusive celebration continued into the night with guest DJs and electrifying cirque performances by Ghost Light Odyssey. More than just a celebration, 8/8 @ 8 marked a milestone ushering in the next era of entertainment.

Founded by industry OG Nyhl Henson - whom esteemed talent agency CAA once dubbed the "Edison of Pay-Per-View" - Technotainment ® merges streaming, gaming, community, rewards, and creator economies into one immersive, interactive ecosystem.

Henson, the visionary media executive credited with helping launch some of the most iconic cable networks, including MTV, Nickelodeon, CMT, HSN, and The Movie Channel, was a trailblazer in pay-per-view television, and produced groundbreaking events such as heavyweight boxing championships, concerts by The Rolling Stones and The Who, and the first Broadway pay-per-view, Sophisticated Ladies.

Interviews with Technotainment® Founder and CEO Nyhl Henson and Technotainment® President Wesley Ellul are available upon request.

About Technotainment ®

Technotainment ® is a next-generation platform redefining the future of entertainment through the strategic integration of emerging technologies, including Web3, AI, digital assets, and immersive experiences. Positioned at the convergence of innovation and storytelling, Technotainment® empowers creators, brands, and audiences to engage in new, dynamic ways across both digital and physical realms. With a focus on scalable impact, premium experiences, and industry collaboration, Technotainment® is driving a new era of experiential media and connected culture - pioneering a future where the digital and physical worlds unite seamlessly.

Contact Information

Claudia Safavi

Senior Account Executive

claudia@taraink.com

SOURCE: Technotainment®

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/technotainmentr-a-revolutionary-entertainment-metaverse-makes-global-1064501