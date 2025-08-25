Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada is pleased to announce that further to its signed Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement for 5 Stores on Vancouver Island, British Columbia on June 17th, it is pleased to announce that the first real-estate location of that agreement has been secured at University Heights Shopping Centre - University of Victoria. Construction for this location, adjacent from campus, will start immediately upon taking possession in Q1 2026. Heal Wellness ("Heal"), is a quick-service restaurant ("QSR") specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies.





"Securing our first Heal Wellness location on Vancouver Island-a premier vacation destination and the first of five under a multi-unit franchise agreement-highlights our ability to rapidly secure prime real estate as we expand our brands nationwide," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer.



"Vancouver Island's demographics are perfectly aligned with the clean, healthy, and convenient offerings Heal Wellness delivers. This milestone reflects both the strength of our franchise model and the growing confidence of our multi-unit operators across the Happy Belly portfolio. Each new location not only strengthens our national footprint but accelerates our presence in key Canadian markets, advancing our mission in building a truly national footprint for Heal Wellness. Our vision remains clear-to establish Heal Wellness as the leading acai bowl and smoothie brand in Canada.". Our dependable franchise support system and strong operator partnerships continue to be key drivers behind this expansion."



"Vancouver Island has a strong health-conscious population, active outdoor lifestyle, and thriving tourism industry. The region attracts residents and visitors who value fresh, nutritious, and on-the-go food options-making it a natural fit for our Heal brand as our products are focused on wellness and clean eating. From surf towns like Tofino to bustling hubs like Victoria and Nanaimo, the island boasts vibrant communities that embrace local businesses. With year-round outdoor activities like hiking, cycling, and beachgoing, demand for refreshing, energizing food options remains consistent. Vancouver Island's unique mix of laid-back coastal culture and wellness-driven consumers creates a prime market for our smoothie and açaí bowl concept to thrive."





"The Happy Belly portfolio has 616 retail locations under contract-spanning projects in development, under construction, or already open-our franchise pipeline is robust. By carefully selecting the right partners and prime real estate, we will maintain momentum and achieve our disciplined growth objectives through 2026."

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.



About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

