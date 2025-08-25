Fortune Media: Fortune Global Forum 2025 to Convene in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Oct. 26-27

The Global Forum will convene CEOs from Fortune 500 companies, global business leaders, and key policy makers under the theme "The Great Convergence"

Confirmed speakers include C-suite leaders from Citigroup, Delta Air Lines, Honeywell, HUMAIN, NYSE, Qualcomm, among others

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune announced today that its prestigious Fortune Global Forum will convene in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 26-27, 2025. In its 30-year history the Global Forum has convened in myriad locations, but 2025 marks the first time the event will convene in Saudi Arabia. The location of the Saudi capital highlights the Kingdom's emergence as a hub for global business, trade, and innovation.

The 2025 Fortune Global Forum will bring together CEOs and senior leaders from Fortune 500 and multinational companies, fast-growing startups, and influential organizations across finance, energy, mobility, and technology for a dynamic, invitation-only gathering.

Designed to foster collaboration, peer-to-peer connections, and transformative dialogue, the Forum comes at a pivotal moment for the global economy and business landscape. Against a backdrop of seismic advances in artificial intelligence, geopolitical volatility, and shifting demographics, this year's theme-'The Great Convergence'-will explore how these forces are intersecting to reshape business, society, and leadership.

The leaders at Fortune's conference will include:

Tareq Amin, Chief Executive Officer, HUMAIN

Chief Executive Officer, HUMAIN Cristiano Amon , President and CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated

, President and CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated Ed Bastian, Chief Executive Officer, Delta Air Lines

Chief Executive Officer, Delta Air Lines Bonnie Chan , Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

, Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Jane Fraser , Chief Executive Officer, Citi

, Chief Executive Officer, Citi Tony Han , Founder and CEO, WeRide

, Founder and CEO, WeRide Jennifer Johnson , President and CEO, Franklin Templeton

, President and CEO, Franklin Templeton Vimal Kapur , Chairman and CEO, Honeywell

, Chairman and CEO, Honeywell Lynn Martin , President, NYSE Group

, President, NYSE Group Ralph Mupita , Group President and CEO, MTN Group Limited

, Group President and CEO, MTN Group Limited Jonathan Ross, CEO and Founder, Groq

CEO and Founder, Groq Tan Shu Shan , Director and CEO, DBS Group

, Director and CEO, DBS Group Richard Teng, Chief Executive Officer, Binance

They'll be joined by global policy and economic thought leaders, including former President of Colombia Iván Duque Márquez, Current Senator and Former Prime Minister of Italy Matteo Renzi, and Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio.

"Saudi Arabia is at the epicenter of a historic global business transformation. The Kingdom's rapid economic diversification, strategic investments, and vision for the future are positioning it as a vital crossroads for trade, innovation, and investment," said Anastasia Nyrkovskaya, CEO of Fortune Media. "For U.S.-based and global companies alike, engaging with this region is no longer optional - it is essential to long term- growth and competitiveness. The Fortune Global Forum is proud to be in Riyadh for the first time, bringing together the world's most influential leaders to explore opportunities, forge partnerships, and help shape the future of the global economy."

"Riyadh today stands as the global hub where business leaders gather to envision the future. By hosting the Fortune Global Forum, Saudi Arabia reaffirms its position at the center of global dialogue on growth, innovation, and collaboration," said His Excellency Fahd Al-Rasheed, Chairman of The Saudi Conventions & Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA)

"As the global business landscape enters an era defined by tech acceleration, unpredictable geopolitical shifts, and generational demographic transformation, the Fortune Global Forum proudly convenes CEOs and leaders from private and public sectors, as well as innovators and visionaries in Riyadh," said Alyson Shontell, Fortune Editor in Chief and Chief Content Officer. "In 2025, Saudi Arabia stands at the center of dynamic cultural and economic change. We look forward to facilitating one of a kind crucial dialogue and dealmaking that will shape the next chapter of global business."

The 2025 Global Forum program will be hosted by Fortune's award-winning journalists and inspired by year-round reporting on the Fortune 500 and Fortune Global 500 lists. Forum co-chairs are Diane Brady, Executive Editorial Director of Fortune Live Media; Clay Chandler, Fortune Executive Editor, Asia; Matt Heimer, Fortune Executive Editor, Features; and Alyson Shontell, Editor-in-Chief and Chief Content Officer. The co-chairs will be joined by Fortune Live Media Editorial Directors, Kristin Stoller and Ellie Austin; Jeremy Kahn, Fortune AI Editor; and Peter Vanham, Fortune Editorial Director, Leadership, along with guest hosts, Hala Gorani, Journalist and International News Correspondent, and Noor Nugali, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Arab News. For more information and the full agenda, visit the event website here.

About the Fortune Global Forum: Since 1995, the Fortune Global Forum has been hosted by the editors of Fortune in great cities on the dynamic frontiers of global business. The Forum convenes leaders from companies spanning various industries worldwide - including the chairmen, presidents, and CEOs of the world's largest multinational corporations. Participation in the Fortune Global Forum is by invitation only.

Host cities of previous Fortune Global Forums, since 1995, have included New York City, Abu Dhabi, Paris, Toronto, Guangzhou, Rome, San Francisco, Chengdu, Cape Town, New Delhi, Beijing, Washington D.C., Hong Kong, Shanghai, Budapest, Bangkok, Barcelona, and Singapore

About Fortune:

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum and Brainstorm Tech. For more information, visit fortune.com.

