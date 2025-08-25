Cognita Further Strengthens its Presence in the Middle East with Strategic Partnerships in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognita, a leading global schools group, has expanded its footprint in the Middle East by partnering with five prestigious schools across Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar. This strategic move marks Cognita's entry into three new countries, further reinforcing its commitment to delivering world-class education in the region. Additionally, it brings some of the UK's most esteemed education brands into Cognita's growing global network.

Cognita has partnered with:

Saudi Arabia: Downe House Riyadh & King's College Riyadh

Oman: Downe House Muscat & Cheltenham Muscat

Qatar: King's College Doha

Previously operated by EduReach, these schools now join Cognita's global network of over 100 schools across 20 countries, educating more than 100,000 students and supported by 22,000 staff.

With these strategic partnerships, Cognita now operates 14 schools in the Middle East, adding to its existing presence in the UAE and Kuwait, which includes Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, the Repton Family of Schools, Horizon International School, Horizon English School, Ranches Primary School, Al Ain English Speaking School, and Dasman Bilingual School.

A Commitment to Excellence & Individuality

By joining the Cognita family, educators at the five new partner schools will gain access to state-of-the-art professional development, including leadership programmes in partnership with University College London's IOE - Faculty of Education and Society. Meanwhile, students will benefit from Cognita's holistic learning approach, blending social, emotional, physical, and cognitive development to equip them with the skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

Frank Maassen, Group CEO of Cognita, said:

"We are thrilled to partner with three of the UK's most prestigious education brands, and equally excited to be entering three dynamic new markets in the Middle East. This marks a bold step forward in our global growth and opens up inspiring new opportunities for students, families, and educators across the region."

David Baldwin, CEO of Cognita Middle East, commented:

"This expansion marks an exciting new chapter for Cognita, strengthening our presence in the Middle East and building on the foundations we've established in the UAE and Kuwait. As we grow into Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar, our focus remains on delivering an exceptional education that meets the needs of each community. Every Cognita school has its own unique identity, ethos, and curriculum, shaped by its students and families. We are committed to preserving the individuality of each school while sharing a collective ambition - to create inspiring learning environments that build confidence and help every student realise their full potential."

Justin Chippendale, Director of International Schools for King's College UK, said:

"We are incredibly proud of our close partnership with our overseas schools, and joining Cognita provides our pupils and staff with further, unparalleled opportunities to collaborate, innovate, and grow. In becoming part of a global network of over 100 schools across 20 countries, we gain access to yet more leading educators, world-class professional development, and cutting-edge resources that will enrich the learning experiences across our global pupil body. We are eager to move forward with Cognita and have no doubt that our school communities will continue to thrive while also preserving the unique identity and traditions that make us so special."

A Closer Look at the New Schools

Saudi Arabia

Downe House Riyadh (est. 2022) - The first premium British all girls' school to open in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for pupils aged 2-18 (now including boys from age 2-9), bringing over a century of teaching excellence from its UK sister school.

- The first premium British all girls' school to open in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for pupils aged 2-18 (now including boys from age 2-9), bringing over a century of teaching excellence from its UK sister school. King's College Riyadh - The first British private school in Saudi Arabia, drawing on 140 years of expertise from King's College, Taunton, UK, currently serving Pre-Prep to Year 6, with expansion to Year 7 in 2025.

Oman

Downe House Muscat (est. 2022) - Oman's first all-girls British school, offering pathways to IGCSE, A-Levels, and the Omani GED.

- Oman's first all-girls British school, offering pathways to IGCSE, A-Levels, and the Omani GED. Cheltenham Muscat - Oman's first co-educational British school in partnership with a UK premium institution, delivering a British international curriculum from Pre-Prep to Sixth Form.

Qatar

King's College Doha (est. 2016) - A leading British curriculum school, which also draws on 140 years of expertise from King's College, Taunton, UK, with two purpose-built campuses. The Thumama campus serves children aged 3-6, while the Mesaimeer campus offers IGCSE and A-Level preparation for students up to 18 years old.

Founded in 2004, Cognita is a leading global schools group with over 100 schools across 20 countries, which are united by a single purpose: empowering students to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With more than 100,000 students and 22,000 dedicated staff across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and the US, Cognita offers a truly global education experience. Our schools prioritise academic excellence and then go beyond, fostering resilience, adaptability, and a growth mindset to equip young people with the skills they need to succeed.

