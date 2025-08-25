Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AA69 | ISIN: CA4637731015 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRVING RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRVING RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
25.08.2025 13:02 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irving Resources Inc: Irving Resources Appoints Former Canadian Ambassador to Japan as a Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF) ("Irving" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mackenzie Clugston, former Ambassador of Canada to Japan, has joined the board as an independent director. Since April 2019, Mr. Clugston has provided strategic counsel to Irving as an advisor.

Mr. Clugston joined the Canadian Foreign Service in 1982 and went on to serve three times at the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo, including as Minister and Head of Chancery. Mr. Clugston was also Canadian Consul General in Osaka, Japan, from 2000 to 2003. From 2009 to 2012, Mr. Clugston held the position of Canadian Ambassador to Indonesia, with concurrent accreditation to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and to East Timor. Mr. Clugston was the Ambassador of Canada to Japan from 2012 to 2016. He retired from the Canadian Foreign Service in May 2016 after a distinguished 34-year career. Subsequently, Mr. Clugston served as an independent director on multiple boards of major Japanese corporations and as a professor at Kwansei Gakuin University.

"We are honoured to have Mr. Clugston as our newest director," commented Akiko Levinson, President, CEO, and Director of Irving Resources Inc. "Mr. Clugston's experience in building international relationships in Japan will prove to be a valuable help to Irving as the Company advances its Omu gold-silver silica flux project towards production alongside JX Advanced Metals and continues to explore its Yamagano gold joint venture with Newmont Corporation and Sumitomo Corporation."

About Irving:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp. Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,
President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 971-0209
info@IRVresources.com

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE: Irving Resources Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/irving-resources-appoints-former-canadian-ambassador-to-japan-as-a-director-1064023

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.