Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.08.2025 13:02 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intercollegiate Studies Institute Launches $25 Million Campaign for Education and Civilizational Renewal

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / The Intercollegiate Studies Institute (ISI) announced the launch of the America 500 Campaign, a $25 Million initiative to expand programs that educate rising leaders for liberty.

As Americans approach the 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026, ISI will honor the prudence and courage of the Founders while investing in the leadership, virtue, and vision needed for long-term civilizational renewal in public life and culture.

President and CEO John A. Burtka IV called the effort "a chance to cast a vision for the next 250 years of American greatness and goodness."

To realize this goal, ISI will raise $25 million for its America 500 Education Fund. Donations will support academic and student journalism programs, educational media, and core infrastructure and capacity-building.

The America 500 Education Fund will strengthen the Institute's "Reach, Teach, Launch" educational model. ISI uses educational media to reach students and introduce them to conservative thought and the Western tradition. In-person, faculty-led campus programs teach undergraduate students and foster deep intellectual formation and community. Finally, selective, advanced experiences like the Honors Program and alumni events such as ISI's annual Homecoming Weekend launch future leaders.

In recent years, the Institute has seen strategic growth in key areas, including construction of the Linda L. Bean Conference Center at its Delaware headquarters in 2023. In the coming academic year, ISI is planning 250 educational events for students across the country-a 67 percent increase over previous years. The Institute's programs are shaped by a commitment to ordered liberty, economic freedom, cultural excellence, and public virtue.

Participate in the America 500 Campaign

Supporters of ISI are invited to participate in the America 500 Campaign in three ways.

  • Watch and Share Media: Watch and share educational series, lectures, and more on YouTube and social media.

  • Attend Flagship Events: Attend Homecoming Weekend (September 19-20, 2025), the American Politics & Government Summit (October 9-11, 2025), and the America 500 Gala for Western Civilization (May 2, 2026).

  • Give to the America 500 Education Fund: Support the campaign through a tax-deductible gift.

More information, campaign media, event registration, and giving opportunities are available at isi.org/america500.

Media Contact:

Spencer Kashmanian
Chief of Staff | Intercollegiate Studies Institute
skashmanian@isi.org ?| (302) 524-6119

Contact Information

Spencer Kashmanian
Chief of Staff
skashmanian@isi.org
(302) 524-6119

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Q4EcFxzsWA

.

SOURCE: Intercollegiate Studies Institute



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/intercollegiate-studies-institute-launches-25-million-campaign-for-education-and-civiliza-1064481

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.