Intercollegiate Studies Institute Launches $25 Million Campaign for Education and Civilizational Renewal

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / The Intercollegiate Studies Institute (ISI) announced the launch of the America 500 Campaign, a $25 Million initiative to expand programs that educate rising leaders for liberty.

As Americans approach the 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026, ISI will honor the prudence and courage of the Founders while investing in the leadership, virtue, and vision needed for long-term civilizational renewal in public life and culture.

President and CEO John A. Burtka IV called the effort "a chance to cast a vision for the next 250 years of American greatness and goodness."

To realize this goal, ISI will raise $25 million for its America 500 Education Fund. Donations will support academic and student journalism programs, educational media, and core infrastructure and capacity-building.

The America 500 Education Fund will strengthen the Institute's "Reach, Teach, Launch" educational model. ISI uses educational media to reach students and introduce them to conservative thought and the Western tradition. In-person, faculty-led campus programs teach undergraduate students and foster deep intellectual formation and community. Finally, selective, advanced experiences like the Honors Program and alumni events such as ISI's annual Homecoming Weekend launch future leaders.

In recent years, the Institute has seen strategic growth in key areas, including construction of the Linda L. Bean Conference Center at its Delaware headquarters in 2023. In the coming academic year, ISI is planning 250 educational events for students across the country-a 67 percent increase over previous years. The Institute's programs are shaped by a commitment to ordered liberty, economic freedom, cultural excellence, and public virtue.

Participate in the America 500 Campaign

Supporters of ISI are invited to participate in the America 500 Campaign in three ways.

Watch and Share Media: Watch and share educational series, lectures, and more on YouTube and social media.

Attend Flagship Events: Attend Homecoming Weekend (September 19-20, 2025), the American Politics & Government Summit (October 9-11, 2025), and the America 500 Gala for Western Civilization (May 2, 2026).

Give to the America 500 Education Fund: Support the campaign through a tax-deductible gift.

More information, campaign media, event registration, and giving opportunities are available at isi.org/america500.

