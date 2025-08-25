Belo Horizonte, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF) ("Atlas Critical Minerals" or the "Company"), an exploration company focused on critical minerals for defense applications and electrification, is pleased to announce the filing of a Technical Report Summary ("TRS") under the U.S. guidelines of Item 1300 of Regulation S-K ("Regulation S-K 1300") for its Malacacheta Graphite Project ("Project"), located in northeast Minas Gerais State, Brazil. The TRS confirms the geological potential of the Project, which comprises two mineral rights covering 1,258 hectares, 100% owned by the Company. It shows that the Project area contains significant flake graphite mineralization, and that graphitic samples were able to be concentrated to high grades using standard protocols. Graphite represents a critical mineral for electrification and defense applications, with natural flake graphite commanding premium prices for battery anode material production.

The TRS was prepared by SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS"), a premier mineral evaluation company; Marc-Antoine Laporte and Rohan Millar from SGS are Qualified Persons for the Project under Regulation S-K 1300. The TRS was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and can be accessed at the following link from the SEC site:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1684688/000164117225023742/ex96-2.htm

"This Technical Report marks an important milestone for Atlas Critical Minerals and its graphite project," stated Marc Fogassa, Chairman and CEO of Atlas Critical Minerals. "Graphite is every bit as essential as lithium in electric vehicle (EV) battery production. The strong metallurgical recovery rates and high-grade concentrations achieved, particularly in the premium large-flake fractions, demonstrate our Project's encouraging potential as a source for battery-grade graphite."

Key Highlights from the Technical Report

Exceptional Metallurgical Test Results:

Final concentrate grades of up to 96.5% total graphitic carbon

Recovery rates reached up to 95.1% for higher-grade samples

Premium large-flake fraction (-300+180 µm) achieved 96.6% graphitic carbon

Conventional flotation methods demonstrated strong amenability to processing

Surface Sampling and Initial Drilling Results:

Surface samples contained up to 15.4% graphitic carbon

21 auger drill holes completed with multiple graphite intercepts

Seven holes intercepted graphite in a north-south trending corridor

Significant Graphite Mineralization Identified:

Graphite bodies confirmed within both exploration areas

Mineralization occurs as flake graphite within metamorphic sequences

Visual graphite confirmed in multiple surface outcrops

Highly Favorable Geological Location

The Project benefits from a favorable geological location. The flake graphite mineralization, hosted within the Macaúbas Group formations, represents a deposit type highly valued in global markets. The geological setting within the Araçuaí Orogen, specifically the graphitic metapelites of the Capelinha and Ribeirão da Folha formations, provides a well-understood geological framework for continued exploration.

Additional Exploration Program

Per TRS recommendation, the Company intends to implement in the future a comprehensive exploration program designed to advance the project toward initial resource definition. Such program will include up to 5,000 meters of drilling across both mineral rights.

The TRS is also available on the Company's website at www.atlascriticalminerals.com.

About Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation

Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF) controls a large portfolio of critical mineral rights in Brazil, encompassing over 218,000 hectares, and including projects in rare earths, titanium, and graphite - minerals essential for defense applications and electrification.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Critical Minerals and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2025. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation