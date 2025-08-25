Jordan's government will fund a five-year program to install grid-connected solar systems at 1,000 homes of disabled people and their families, starting in 2026. Jordan's Cabinet of Ministers have approved a project that will install solar systems at the homes of people with disabilities. According to the Jordan News Agency, the five-year project will run between 2026 and 2030 and cost JOD 1. 5 million ($2. 1 million). It plans to install grid-connected solar systems for 1,000 homes belonging to disabled people or the families, based on submitted applications. A technical committee comprising ...

