Montag, 25.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
WKN: A403UW | ISIN: SE0021921269 | Ticker-Symbol: SDV1
Tradegate
25.08.25 | 14:08
47,925 Euro
+3,28 % +1,520
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2025
SAAB AB: Saab receives Gripen E/F order for Thailand

Saab has today signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) and received an order for four Gripen E/F fighter aircraft from FMV for the Kingdom of Thailand. The order value is approximately SEK 5.3 billion and deliveries will take place 2025-2030.

The contract between Saab and FMV includes three Gripen E and one Gripen F aircraft as well as associated equipment, support and training.

Saab has also signed a contract with the Royal Thai Air Force to deliver a long-term offset package to Thailand as part of the fighter acquisition plan. This will include significant transfer of defence technology and industrial cooperation with Thailand together with new investments across many sectors of the national economy.

"We welcome Thailand as the latest customer for Gripen E/F. Thailand is already a well-established Gripen user and familiar with the strengths that Gripen brings to the Royal Thai Armed Forces. Thailand has chosen the most modern fighter on the market with which to build its next generation of strategic, independent capabilities," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

The Royal Thai Air Force currently operates one squadron of Gripen C/D multi-role fighters. Once in operation, the new Gripen E/F fighters will operate alongside Thailand's existing Gripen fighter force.

Contact
Mattias Rådström
Head of Media Relations
+46 (0)734 180 018
presscentre@saabgroup.com


Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

The information is such that Saab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 25 August 2025 at 12.30 (CET).

Saab AB (publ)
SE-581 88 Linköping
Sweden

Registration no.: 556036-0793

