SAAB AB: Saab receives Gripen E/F order for Thailand

Saab has today signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) and received an order for four Gripen E/F fighter aircraft from FMV for the Kingdom of Thailand. The order value is approximately SEK 5.3 billion and deliveries will take place 2025-2030.

The contract between Saab and FMV includes three Gripen E and one Gripen F aircraft as well as associated equipment, support and training.

Saab has also signed a contract with the Royal Thai Air Force to deliver a long-term offset package to Thailand as part of the fighter acquisition plan. This will include significant transfer of defence technology and industrial cooperation with Thailand together with new investments across many sectors of the national economy.

"We welcome Thailand as the latest customer for Gripen E/F. Thailand is already a well-established Gripen user and familiar with the strengths that Gripen brings to the Royal Thai Armed Forces. Thailand has chosen the most modern fighter on the market with which to build its next generation of strategic, independent capabilities," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

The Royal Thai Air Force currently operates one squadron of Gripen C/D multi-role fighters. Once in operation, the new Gripen E/F fighters will operate alongside Thailand's existing Gripen fighter force.



