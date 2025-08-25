Highlights:

Work program underway to define drill targets

Drilling planned for Q4 2025

Upcoming catalysts for 2025 include reviewing potential acquisitions to broaden the silver and gold asset portfolio

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF) (FSE: BC21) (WKN: A411DV) ("Magma", or the "Company") announces the commencement of the work program designed to evaluate and define targets for the planned Q4 drill program at the advanced Niñobamba silver-gold project in Peru. The drill program will follow up on previous work to optimize drilling directions and to identify new drill site locations.

Stephen Barley, Chairman & CEO, stated, "We are excited to advise that our exploration team is now on site at the advanced Niñobamba silver-gold project. The program will focus on the Jorimina and Randypata areas. The work being carried out will assist in refining drill targets for our planned Q4 drill program and expand our overall technical knowledge of the style and extent of the mineralized zones. The work program will be led by Senior Geologist, Edgar Leon (see news release dated July 16, 2025) and supervised by Jeffrey Reeder, P. Geo., Senior Technical Advisor."

Near-Term Catalysts

The pre-drilling work program will be completed by the end of Q3 2025, with results from rock samples expected in the same period.

Drilling at Jorimina is anticipated to commence in Q4 2025, with results expected before the end of the year.

Magma is reviewing potential acquisitions to broaden exposure to silver and gold assets.





Figure 1: shows the locations of the Jorimina and Randypata zones.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3145/263359_e461e199241dab7a_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Newmont's Historic Drill Location on the Jorimina Zone.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3145/263359_e461e199241dab7a_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

Jeffrey Reeder, P.Geo, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and a Senior Technical Advisor of the Company, has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved of the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Magma Silver Corp.

Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resources exploration company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, developing, and operating precious metal mining projects. Listed on the TSV Venture Exchange ("MGMA"), OTCQB ("MAGMF"), and Frankfurt Exchange ("BC21"), the Company's primary focus is on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver-gold project in the mining-friendly country of Peru. Niñobamba spans an 8 km mineralized corridor in a prolific geological belt of a high-sulphidation epithermal system. Extensive exploration by Newmont Corporation, AngloGold Ashanti Limited, Bear Creek Mining Corporation and others has demonstrated significant resource potential with over C$14.5 million invested to date. Magma Silver is advancing its Niñobamba project using modern geological modelling and a strategic development plan. The property has excellent infrastructure, strong relationships with local communities and a regional technical team with over 60 years of mining experience in Peru.

For more information, please visit our website at www.magmasilver.com.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of current or historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Magma Silver Corp.'s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward- looking statements. The information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. Forward-looking statements include those in relation to (i) the accuracy of the historical work conducted by Newmont, and (ii) the expected benefits to the Company from the work program. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can't make any assurances that its expectations will be achieved. Such assumptions may prove incorrect. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance, or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances, or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information in this news release will transpire or occur, or, if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

