NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Q4 and Full Year 2025 Results

Fiscal 2025 Highlights
- Net sales of $50.7 million for Q4 increased 1% YoY, while net sales for full year of $181.6 million decreased 4% YoY
- Recurring service revenue ("RSR") increased 10% and 14% to $22.4 million and $86.3 million for Q4 and the full year respectively, with a 91% gross margin for both periods
- RSR had a prospective annual run rate of approximately $94 million based on July 2025 recurring service revenues.
- Equipment sales for Q4 were $28.3 million, a 5% YoY decrease, but up 27% sequentially from Q3, and equipment sales for the full year were $95.3, a 16% YoY decrease
- Gross profit margin for Q4 of 52.8% vs 55.3% in prior fiscal year quarter, and gross profit margin for the full year of 55.6% vs 53.9% in prior fiscal year
- Diluted EPS decreased YoY to $0.33 vs $0.36 and $1.19 vs $1.34 for Q4 and the full year respectively
- The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on October 3, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 12, 2025.
AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security equipment, wireless communication devices for intrusion and fire alarm systems and the related recurring service revenues as well as a provider of school safety solutions, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
Three months ended June 30,
Year ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
(dollars in thousands)
% Increase/
% Increase/
Financial Highlights (1)
2025
2024
(decrease)
2025
2024
(decrease)
Net Sales
$
50,724
$
50,330
0.8
%
$
181,621
$
188,820
(3.8)
%
Gross Profit
$
26,798
$
27,845
(3.8)
%
$
101,030
$
101,754
(0.7)
%
Gross Profit Margin
52.8
%
55.3
%
55.6
%
53.9
%
Net Income
$
11,632
$
13,534
(14.1)
%
$
43,406
$
49,818
(12.9)
%
Net Income as a % of Sales
22.9
%
26.9
%
23.9
%
26.4
%
Diluted EPS
$
0.33
$
0.36
(8.3)
%
$
1.19
$
1.34
(11.2)
%
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
14,249
$
15,415
(7.6)
%
$
52,126
$
58,934
(11.6)
%
Adjusted EBITDA(2) as a % of Sales
28.1
%
30.6
%
28.7
%
31.2
%
Adjusted EBITDA(2) Per Share
$
0.40
$
0.41
(2.4)
%
$
1.43
$
1.59
%
(10.1)
%
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
$
53,527
$
45,368
18.0
%
1. In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted.
2. Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.
Richard Soloway, Chairman and CEO, commented, "With the completion of our fourth quarter of Fiscal 2025, our RSR remains strong as we continue to see double digit growth in Q4 and annually and gross margins at 91%. RSR represents 44% and 48% of total revenue in Q4 and annually, respectively, and our RSR has a prospective run rate of approximately $94 million based on our July 2025 recurring service revenue, which reflects approximately a $5 million increase from what was reported at the end of our third quarter of Fiscal 2025. We faced challenges with our equipment revenue performance throughout Fiscal 2025 as distributor destocking lingered throughout the year as well as timing of larger project work in our door-locking segment, however we are encouraged by the 27% increase in equipment sales from Q3 to Q4, and we are optimistic that equipment sales will grow in Fiscal 2026, and believe we are well positioned with the evolving tariff environment.
In the fourth quarter, we introduced a new generational cloud-based MVP Access platform. Easy to afford with an economical "By-Door" flat monthly recurring revenue rate, MVP Access products empower security teams to experience 24/7 security management, enabling users to lock down doors, adjust threat levels and monitor real-time events from anywhere and eliminates the need for on-premises hardware or databases. This product line is anticipated to generate future monthly recurring revenue for both locking and access control dealers and the Company."
Mr. Soloway concluded, "Our return on adjusted EBITDA of 28% in fiscal 2025 remains robust, and we were successful in our goal of significantly reducing our inventory levels by $8.6 million, while also generating over $53 million in cash flows from operations with no debt. During fiscal 2025 we declared cash dividends of $18.6 million to our shareholders, and in addition we repurchased $36.8 million of our common stock. As we enter fiscal 2026 we remain confident that our net income, Adjusted EBITDA* and cash flow, will continue to be strong.
As such we are pleased to continue our dividend program and will be paying the next quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share on October 3, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 12, 2025.
We continue to strive to accomplish our goal of continued financial strength, product innovation, technical superiority and strong profitability, for fiscal 2026 and beyond".
Conference Call Information
Management will conduct a conference call at 11 a.m. ET today, August 25, 2025, and in order to participate please go to the Investor Relations section of the Company website at https://investor.napcosecurity.com/events-presentations or choose https://app.webinar.net/bDwYQBoNJrd. Alternatively, interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (US) 1-800-836-8184 or 1-646-357-8785. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website
*Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain non-GAAP measures are included in this press release, including non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share (diluted). We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income plus income tax expense, net interest expense, non-cash stock-based expense, non-recurring legal expense, other non-recurring income and depreciation and amortization expense. Non-GAAP operating income does not include amortization of intangibles or stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our financial performance. By excluding these charges our non-GAAP results provide information to management and investors that is useful in assessing NAPCO's core operating performance and in comparing our results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as Adjusted EBITDA, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. The presentation of this information is not meant to be a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures set forth above.
NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
(in thousands, except share data)
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
83,081
$
65,341
Investments - other
-
26,980
Marketable securities
16,095
5,398
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $25 and $32 as of June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively
30,108
31,898
Inventories
29,962
34,804
Income tax receivable
-
73
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,198
4,269
Total Current Assets
162,444
168,763
Inventories - non-current
11,313
15,109
Property, plant and equipment, net
9,233
9,077
Intangible assets, net
3,287
3,602
Deferred income taxes
6,476
5,428
Operating lease - Right-of-use asset
5,188
5,487
Other assets
200
286
Total Assets
$
198,141
$
207,752
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
5,742
$
7,977
Accrued expenses
8,712
10,345
Accrued salaries and wages
4,398
3,907
Dividends payable
4,992
-
Accrued income taxes
213
-
Total Current Liabilities
24,057
22,229
Accrued income taxes
143
1,122
Operating lease liability
5,335
5,512
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
29,535
28,863
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14)
Stockholders' Equity
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024; 39,771,035 and 39,768,186 shares issued; and 35,656,421 and 36,874,471 shares outstanding, respectively.
398
398
Additional paid-in capital
25,280
23,712
Retained earnings
199,083
174,300
Less: Treasury Stock, at cost (4,114,614 and 2,893,715 shares as of June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively)
(56,315)
(19,521)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
160
-
Total Stockholders' Equity
168,606
178,889
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
198,141
$
207,752
NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months ended June 30,
2025
2024
2023
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Net Sales:
Equipment revenues
$
28,298
$
29,938
$
28,551
Service revenues
22,426
20,392
16,107
50,724
50,330
44,658
Cost of Sales:
Equipment-related expenses
21,827
20,530
19,856
Service-related expenses
2,099
1,955
1,768
23,926
22,485
21,624
Gross Profit
26,798
27,845
23,034
Operating Expenses:
Research and development
3,232
3,027
2,364
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
11,480
10,854
8,861
Total Operating Expenses
14,712
13,881
11,225
Operating Income
12,086
13,964
11,809
Other Income:
Interest and other income, net
883
762
382
Income before Provision for Income Taxes
12,969
14,726
12,191
Provision for Income Taxes
1,337
1,192
1,626
Net Income
$
11,632
$
13,534
$
10,565
Income Per Share:
Basic
$
0.33
$
0.37
$
0.29
Diluted
$
0.33
$
0.36
$
0.28
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:
Basic
35,656,000
36,939,000
36,827,000
Diluted
35,764,000
37,232,000
37,137,000
NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Year Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2023
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Net Sales:
Equipment revenues
$
95,291
$
113,071
$
110,062
Service revenues
86,330
75,749
59,935
181,621
188,820
169,997
Cost of Sales:
Equipment-related expenses
72,795
79,862
90,197
Service-related expenses
7,796
7,204
6,567
80,591
87,066
96,764
Gross Profit
101,030
101,754
73,233
Operating Expenses:
Research and development
12,581
10,763
9,328
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
42,190
37,173
33,580
Total Operating Expenses
54,771
47,936
42,908
Operating Income
46,259
53,818
30,325
Other Income:
Interest and other income, net
3,810
2,568
903
Income before Provision for Income Taxes
50,069
56,386
31,228
Provision for Income Taxes
6,663
6,568
4,101
Net Income
$
43,406
$
49,818
$
27,127
Income Per Share:
Basic
$
1.20
$
1.35
$
0.74
Diluted
$
1.19
$
1.34
$
0.73
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:
Basic
36,298,000
36,812,000
36,741,000
Diluted
36,499,000
37,066,000
37,005,000
NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Fiscal Year ended June 30,
2025
2024
2023
(in thousands)
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
43,406
$
49,818
$
27,127
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,276
2,163
1,930
Gain on disposal of fixed asset
-
-
(15)
Change in accrued Interest on other investments
-
31
(470)
Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities
(177)
(56)
80
Realized (gain) loss on sales of marketable securities
(56)
-
-
(Recovery of) credit losses
(7)
(99)
(112)
Change to inventory reserve
643
1,691
(445)
Deferred income taxes
(1,048)
(2,776)
(2,818)
Stock-based compensation expense
1,513
1,733
1,464
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
1,797
(5,730)
3,261
Inventories
7,995
(3,255)
1,883
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,071
(867)
(564)
Income tax receivable
48
2
(75)
Other assets
86
25
35
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, accrued salaries and wages, accrued income
(4,020)
2,688
(6,581)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
53,527
45,368
24,700
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(2,116)
(1,594)
(2,962)
Proceeds from disposal of fixed asset
-
-
38
Purchases of marketable securities
(12,835)
(206)
(148)
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
2,556
-
-
Purchases of other investments
-
(1,351)
(35,281)
Redemption of other investments
26,980
-
10,091
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
14,585
(3,151)
(28,262)
Cash Flows from Financing Activates
Proceeds from stock option exercises
54
427
85
Dividends paid
(13,632)
(13,258)
(2,298)
Repurchase of common stock
(36,794)
-
-
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
(50,372)
(12,831)
(2,213)
Net increase (decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
17,740
29,386
(5,775)
Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning
65,341
35,955
41,730
Cash and Cash Equivalents - Ending
$
83,081
$
65,341
$
35,955
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
Interest paid
$
-
$
14
$
16
Income taxes paid
$
8,427
$
9,330
$
8,811
Non-Cash Investing and Financing Transactions
Dividends declared and not paid
$
4,992
-
-
NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
3 months ended June 30,
12 months ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income (GAAP)
$
11,632
$
13,534
$
$43,406
$
$49,818
Less:
Interest Income, net
725
762
3,356
2,568
Add:
Provision for Income Taxes
1,337
1,192
6,663
6,568
Depreciation and Amortization
571
536
2,276
2,163
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)
12,815
14,500
48,989
55,981
Adjustments for non-GAAP measures of performance:
Add: Stock based Compensation
370
857
1,513
1733
Add: Nonrecurring Legal Expenses (1)
1,064
58
1,624
1,220
Adjusted EBITDA
$
$14,249
$
$15,415
$
$52,126
$
$58,934
Denominator:
Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
35,656,000
36,939,000
36,298,000
36,812,000
Effect of Dilutive Securities
108,000
293,000
201,000
254,000
Dilutes Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (Denominator)
35,764,000
37,232,000
36,499,000
37,066,000
Net Income per Diluted Shares Outstanding
$
0.33
$
0.36
$
1.19
$
1.34
Adjusted EBITDA* per Diluted Shares Outstanding
$
0.40
$
0.41
$
1.43
$
1.59
1. Nonrecurring Legal Expenses are legal fees that are determined not to be of a normal recuring nature and expenses necessary to operate the business.
