Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trissential Redefines Consulting With 30% AI-Driven Efficiency and Value

Management consulting firm announces new AI-Infused Business Model that delivers engagements at least 30% better, faster, cheaper and deeper

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Trissential, a leading management consulting firm focused on business improvement, has announced a bold transformation in how it delivers client value, powered by artificial intelligence.

Over the past two years, Trissential has reimagined its business model through the strategic use of AI. The result is faster, smarter, and more impactful outcomes for clients across industries. With AI now embedded into the firm's service delivery model and solution offerings, Trissential offers solution engagements that are at least 30% more cost-effective, 30% faster, or 30% deeper in scope and value compared to traditional methods.

"This isn't just a Trissential transformation, it's a consulting revolution," said Craig Thielen, Chief Product & Innovation Officer. "The AI tools, techniques, and most importantly the mindset of 'designed for AI' we've adopted, are not only enhancing our own work but also enabling our clients to reimagine theirs. We're helping organizations amplify efficiency, unlock value, and sharpen customer engagement like never before."

Trissential's approach extends beyond consulting services. Clients gain the ability to apply the same AI-driven methods and mindsets internally, creating exponential opportunities for improvement across cost, performance, and strategic execution.

As pioneers of the '1% Better' mindset, Trissential remains committed to helping clients continuously evolve and lead in their markets, getting better, smarter, faster and more outcome-driven every day. With AI as a catalyst, the firm is setting a new standard for what consulting can, and should, deliver.

About Trissential

Trissential is a US-based management consulting firm focused on Strategy & Organizational Effectiveness, Ways of Working, Digital Engineering, Data & AI, and Teams & Talent. With a relentless commitment to improvement, Trissential partners with clients to achieve measurable transformation and lasting success.

For more information about Trissential and its services, please visit Trissential.com

Contact Information

April Beyl
Marketing Manager
marketing@trissential.com
952-595-7970

.

SOURCE: Trissential



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/trissential-redefines-consulting-with-30-ai-driven-efficiency-an-1064463

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.