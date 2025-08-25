A village in eastern Ukraine has received a donated solar-plus-storage system to secure water access amid ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure. A solar-plus-storage system has been deployed in the eastern Ukrainian village of Donets to power the local municipality's water utility. The system features a 30. 4 kW solar array supported by a 24 kWh battery energy storage system designed to maintain water pumping operations during grid outages. Donated by charitable foundation RePower Ukraine and humanitarian aid organization Mercy Corps, the system consists entirely of European-manufactured equipment. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...