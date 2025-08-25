Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd., a global, commercial-ready biotechnology company focused on developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye, today announced participation in two upcoming investor conferences. The Company will discuss recent progress on its lead investigational asset, BRIMOCHOL PF, designed to be the first and only combination therapy for presbyopia. With a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date set for January 28, 2026, the Company is actively advancing preparations for a commercial launch in 1H 2026.

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

September 8-10, Henric Bjarke, CEO, will present at 7:00 a.m. ET on September 8, and host 1x1 meetings on September 8-9. The live event or replay can be accessed here or through the Tenpoint Therapeutics website.

Oppenheimer Life Sciences Private Company Showcase(Virtual)

September 25, Management will host 1x1 meetings.

To request a meeting with the Tenpoint Therapeutics team, please contact the respective conference representatives or email the Company's investor relations team at tenpoint@lavoiehealthscience.com.

About Tenpoint Therapeutics

Tenpoint Therapeutics Ltd. is a global, commercial-ready biotechnology company developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye. Its lead asset, BRIMOCHOL PF, is a novel pupil-modulating, investigational therapeutic designed to correct the loss of near vision associated with presbyopia, a condition that afflicts approximately two billion people globally. Tenpoint has completed two large Phase 3 pivotal trials (BRIO-I and BRIO-II) for BRIMOCHOL PF, has filed the NDA and has received a PDUFA date from the US FDA of Jan 28, 2026. Its pipeline includes paradigm-shifting treatments for ophthalmic indications with the greatest need and global market potential, including presbyopia, cataracts, and geographic atrophy.

To learn more, visit tenpointtherapeutics.com and connect on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250825906248/en/

Contacts:

Andrew Korda

LaVoieHealthScience

akorda@lavoiehealthscience.com

617-865-0043

Casey Darby

LaVoieHealthScience

tenpoint@lavoiehealthscience.com

847-964-3281