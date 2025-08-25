CoinW Shines at Coinfest Asia 2025 Bali, Showcasing Cutting-Edge Innovations and Industry Insights

HONG KONG, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinW, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency asset trading platforms , participated as an event sponsor and speaker at Coinfest Asia 2025, highlighting its commitment to driving innovation and collaboration across the global cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Held at Nuanu Creative City, Bali, on August 21-22, Coinfest Asia 2025 welcomed over 10,000 attendees from more than 90 countries, making it one of the largest blockchain gatherings in Asia and beyond.

During the event, CoinW presented its investment product ecosystem offline for the first time, featuring key products such as PropW, GemW, DeriW, and WConnect. The showcase provided participants with an overview of CoinW's product portfolio and strategic priorities, highlighting its approach to developing diversified financial services.

A major focus of the event was the involvement of CoinW's Chief Strategy Officer, Nassar, who joined several side sessions as a featured speaker. He shared perspectives on blockchain technology trends, digital asset investment strategies, and global market regulation, contributing to discussions on the evolving landscape of the crypto industry.

A Time to Shine

The crypto exchange's unwavering commitment to security, transparency, and user-centric principles was on full display as one of the sponsors at Coinfest Asia 2025.

Representing CoinW as a speaker was its Chief Strategy Officer, Nassar Ackchar. On the event's second day, he was invited to join the "Behind the Pump: The Stack That Moves Money" panel discussion. The insightful dialogue was moderated by event organizer Indonesia Crypto Network's Head of Partnerships, Stanley Suhadi.

Nassar Ackchar said, "Users in emerging markets are increasingly treating stablecoins as a parallel financial system-using them for remittances, savings, and even everyday payments-and that demand is showing up in our volumes. "

Coinfest, themed "Full Moon," symbolizes a new dawn for Web3 technologies emerging into mainstream adoption. This made it the perfect platform for CoinW to share its vision of innovation and collaboration in the crypto industry.

The event offered CoinW an exceptional opportunity to engage with industry leaders and the broader blockchain community while reinforcing Indonesia's tokenization potential in the digital economy.

Beyond Trading, Empowering the Crypto User

At the conference, CoinW's "Connecting Legends" side event attracted strong participation and interest from attendees. The interactive exhibition area provided an immersive experience, giving participants a closer look at the company's innovative product lineup and fostering meaningful engagement.

The event highlighted CoinW's comprehensive digital asset trading ecosystem, which spans the entire value chain-from efficient centralized trading solutions to emerging decentralized innovations.

CoinW's Chief Strategy Officer, Nassar, opened the session with a keynote presentation focused on the company's "user-first" philosophy. Drawing on data and user feedback, he explained how the CoinW platform works alongside invested ecosystem products such as GemW and WConnect to deliver an integrated trading experience. His remarks offered attendees a clear perspective on CoinW's strategic investment priorities and positioning in the market.

CoinW Integrated Trading Platform : Operating in over 200 countries and regions, supporting a wide range of mainstream and long-tail trading pairs. The platform leverages AI strategy tools and multi-layer risk controls to deliver intelligent order routing and optimized matching, providing users with an efficient and secure trading experience in a centralized environment.

: Operating in over 200 countries and regions, supporting a wide range of mainstream and long-tail trading pairs. The platform leverages AI strategy tools and multi-layer risk controls to deliver intelligent order routing and optimized matching, providing users with an efficient and secure trading experience in a centralized environment. GemW On-Chain Asset Aggregation Platform : Aggregates high-potential and long-tail on-chain assets. Users can trade instantly without configuring a wallet or holding gas tokens - simply by entering a contract address. Powered by the LENS model, the platform combines on-chain data, social sentiment, and project analysis to help users identify promising assets.

: Aggregates high-potential and long-tail on-chain assets. Users can trade instantly without configuring a wallet or holding gas tokens - simply by entering a contract address. Powered by the LENS model, the platform combines on-chain data, social sentiment, and project analysis to help users identify promising assets. WConnect: CoinW's flagship forum that brings together builders, exchanges, and developers.

The PropW team introduced this proprietary trading platform designed for professional traders and institutional investors. The platform offers quantitative trading tools, API access, and risk management solutions for high-frequency and large-volume trading.

They explained how the platform enhances trading efficiency. PropW serves around 100,000 traders across 50+ countries and regions and aims to transform the trading industry through enhanced efficiency, not just product innovation.

The DeriW team outlined the platform's strategic vision, emphasizing its role as a key component of blockchain infrastructure and its long-term growth potential.

Their presentation highlighted DeriW's core strengths, including its Rollup-based architecture with a processing capacity of 80,000 TPS and a zero-gas perpetual contract model aimed at enhancing the user experience. The team also discussed DeriW's positioning in the decentralized finance ecosystem, demonstrating how its high-yield LP liquidity pools attract diverse participants and support the development of a sustainable economic model.

The "Connecting Legends" event successfully demonstrated CoinW's technological prowess and strengthened its community ties through interactive experiences. A common sentiment among attendees was that their direct involvement provided a clear window into CoinW's dedication to creating an accessible cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Onward To A Bright Crypto Future

Through its active participation at Coinfest Asia 2025, CoinW reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the cryptocurrency industry via education, innovation, and strategic partnerships. The platform's presence at this major Indonesian event further highlighted its strategic focus on Asian markets.

With Asia emerging as a hub for rapid digital asset adoption, CoinW sees significant long-term opportunities in the region. Countries like Indonesia are especially promising, with young, tech-savvy populations and evolving digital economy policies.

To capitalize on this dynamic landscape, CoinW strategically leveraged its presence at Coinfest Asia 2025. The platform aimed to strengthen local partnerships, gain deeper market insights, and develop products tailored to meet the needs of Asian users. This proactive approach underscores CoinW's commitment to growing alongside the region's rapidly expanding digital economy.

"We see tremendous potential in Asian markets and remain committed to building genuine partnerships to benefit the entire ecosystem," said CoinW Chief Strategy Officer Nassar Ackchar. He added, "Our goal is collective growth that strengthens the industry for everyone."

This forward-thinking perspective perfectly aligns with CoinW's global strategy. The platform is constantly working to enhance its offerings, delivering exceptional user experiences while helping to build the gateway for next-generation financial services and fostering a true co-win for the entire ecosystem.

