Subsea electrification enables large-scale tieback solution in the North Sea

Global energy technology company SLB (NYSE: SLB) announced today that its OneSubsea joint venture has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract by Equinor for a 12-well, all-electric Subsea Production System (SPS) in the Fram Sør field, offshore Norway.

The award follows a collaborative, year-long Front-End Engineering Design phase, where Equinor and SLB OneSubsea jointly matured the project, culminating in the development plan and final investment decision (FID). As part of the resulting EPC scope, SLB OneSubsea will deliver four subsea templates and 12 all-electric subsea trees, eliminating the need for hydraulic fluid supplied by the host platform and keeping topside modifications to a minimum. This approach unlocks a cost-effective solution for the project while retaining topside space for additional, future expansion projects in the area.

"Fram Sør is a breakthrough project for our industry marking the first large-scale all-electric subsea production system," said Mads Hjelmeland, chief executive officer of SLB OneSubsea. "Not only do all-electric subsea solutions significantly reduce topside needs to make large-scale tiebacks such as the Fram Sør development possible, but they also hold the key to unlock more marginal resources through their reduced footprint and simplified operations."

The project will be developed as a subsea tieback to the host platform Troll C in the North Sea, contributing to the security of energy supply from the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) to Europe. Benefitting from a host that is powered from Norwegian shores, the production from Fram Sør will have very low emissions.

The contract is subject to regulatory approval of the plan for development and operations (PDO).

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.com.

About SLB OneSubsea

SLB OneSubsea is driving the new subsea era that leverages digital and technology innovation to optimize our customers' oil and gas production, decarbonize subsea operations and unlock the large potential of subsea solutions to accelerate the energy transition. OneSubsea is a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7 headquartered in Oslo and Houston, with 10,000 employees across the world. Find out more at onesubsea.com.

