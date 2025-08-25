Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.08.2025 15:00 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PCM Trials, EmVenio Research, and Clinical Trial Service Rebrand as EmVenio Clinical Research

EmVenio Clinical Research expands global trial access with brand consolidation and launches Patient Navigator to improve access for trial participants.

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PCM Trials, along with its subsidiaries EmVenio Research and Clinical Trial Service, are aligning under a single name - EmVenio Clinical Research. This consolidation brings together each company's unique strengths under one entity to offer sponsors and contract research organizations greater flexibility and global reach. As a division of Professional Case Management, EmVenio is grounded in a trusted foundation of clinical expertise and compassionate care.

"As we combine three uniquely strong and innovative companies, we are setting a new industry standard for reach, access and precision in community-based clinical research," said Greg Austin, president of PCM Trials and now serving as president of EmVenio Clinical Research. "Joining forces solely under the EmVenio name will enable us to further succeed in making clinical research more approachable and accessible for participants to enroll and remain in studies. We're excited for what we will be able to accomplish for future clinical trials across North America, Europe and beyond."

As subsidiaries of Professional Case Management, PCM Trials, EmVenio and Clinical Trial Service provided complementary capabilities, each with distinct service lines. As they align under a unified brand, sponsors can now access a robust solutions platform to drive patient accessibility and participation. EmVenio now operates in over 80 countries, leveraging mobile teams and local research sites to meet participants where they live and work.

EmVenio is also launching a new service offering - Patient Navigator - a personalized support option designed to reduce logistical and financial barriers to clinical trial participation. This added service is especially critical in therapeutic areas where trial participation can be particularly burdensome for patients, such as rare diseases and pediatrics. Aimed at improving patient retention and minimizing dropout rates in trials, Patient Navigator offers flexible participation support, including coordinated travel, lodging and reimbursement assistance, alongside EmVenio's other solutions such as remote, virtual and community-based visit opportunities. Together, these offerings are designed to meet patients where they are - making trial participation more accessible.

PCM Trials was founded in 2008 and became a global leader in decentralized clinical trials through specialty mobile nurse visits to clinical trial participants' homes. Many of PCM Trials' innovations have been adopted as standard practices today for clinical research. In 2024, PCM Trials acquired Clinical Trials Service, followed shortly by the acquisition of EmVenio Research, forming a powerful alliance dedicated to expanding global access to clinical trials.

"As the three organizations come together, EmVenio Clinical Research offers clinical research organizations and sponsors decades of experience, a presence in over 80 countries, and a proven track record of recruiting over 75% minority patients and retaining more than 92% of participants in trials," Austin said. "Because of this collective success, EmVenio's brand name best encapsulates our united team's vision for the future of research. It combines the word 'empower' and the Latin word 'venio', meaning 'to reach,' which directly reflects our mission and strategic direction to reach patients in ways traditional models cannot."

About EmVenio Clinical Research
EmVenio Clinical Research, a Professional Case Management subsidiary, operates from U.S. and European headquarters with a team of approximately 5,000 professionals supporting clinical trials across more than 80 countries. Our community-based sites and mobile research services expand access for trial participants, while enabling sponsors and CROs to execute high-quality studies at speed and scale with clean, reliable data and consistent results. By bringing trials directly to patients in their homes, communities or places they gather, we enroll populations others miss, helping create a complete and more inclusive picture of human health. Our approach is grounded in empathy, expertise and close collaboration-bridging the gap between science and the people it serves because true progress only happens when research reflects the real world. For more information, please visit emvenio.com.

EmVenio logo

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGawgMawujI
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756183/EmVenio_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pcm-trials-emvenio-research-and-clinical-trial-service-rebrand-as-emvenio-clinical-research-302537277.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.