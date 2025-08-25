Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Royalty Acquires Wyloo North Iron Ore Royalty in Pilbara Region of Western Australia

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR)("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding agreement to acquire an iron ore royalty over the Wyloo North iron ore project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia (the "Royalty"), currently operated by Fortescue Metals Group ("Fortescue"), from an Australian company (the "Vendor") for A$1.5 million (~US$1 million). The Royalty is a 1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty payable on the first 15 million tonnes of iron ore production from the Wyloo North deposit, which forms part of Fortescue's Greater Western Hub.

Spencer Cole, Chief Investment Officer stated: "We are pleased to announce the Wyloo North royalty acquisition in Western Australia, which aligns with Vox's focus on large high-grade orebodies, operated by large-cap mining companies with medium-term development potential via existing infrastructure. The Wyloo North Royalty is expected to generate meaningful returns once it enters production. Vox management is confident that the deposit has the potential to be fast-tracked towards production by the A$60B market cap operator Fortescue."

Figure 1 - Wyloo North deposit within Fortescue's Western Hub

(Source: https://minedocs.com/23/Fortescue-MR-06302022.pdf )

Project Overview - Wyloo North (1)

The Wyloo North iron ore deposit is a large 7km-long satellite orebody located within 30km of the producing Eliwana Iron Ore Operation, which currently produces 30Mtpa iron ore annually. Wyloo North contains some of the highest-grade iron content of any deposit within Fortescue's Greater Western Hub (59.6% Fe at Wyloo North compared to the Greater Western Hub total of 56.8% Fe).

FMG Pilbara Pty Ltd ("FMGP") Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Fortescue, is the operator of the key Wyloo North mining lease M47/1567 (formerly M47/1488, M47/1489, M47/1490, M47/1508, E47/1395 and E47/1650), which is part of a package of tenements collectively known as the Wyloo North Project. Exploration mapping and drilling have been carried out on the project area since mid-2006 and through the results of that drilling, FMGP has identified significant iron ore mineralization within the tenement boundaries. During 2006 through to 2016, FMGP conducted extensive mapping programmes throughout the Wyloo North project. From the mapping focusing on the Marra Mamba and Brockman Iron Formation bedrock, areas of mineralization were identified for Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling to test for bedded iron deposits and detrital iron deposits.

Figure 2 - Wyloo North key mining lease M47/1567

(Source: https://geodocsget.dmirs.wa.gov.au/api/GeoDocsGet?filekey=a02d3a32-16b3-4d8c-8b3b-fded31c0f21d-0gy1m0zhqdtokz1z8pcx0l1ss7z87tgp0daltepm)

The iron ore deposits at Wyloo North are variably dipping to the north and north-east ranging from 20 to 60 degrees dip, and thicknesses up to 95m in vertical thickness. The combined strike length of mineralization through the central project area is over 7kms long, with additional 1.5km - 2km strike length mineralization in the western region and 800m - 1km strike length of mineralization on the east of M47/1567. The deposits occur as bedded iron deposits and are hosted within the Brockman Iron Formation, Marra Mamba Iron Formation and, in part, the Weeli Wolli Formation.

The most recent Wyloo North inferred mineral resource estimate disclosed by Fortescue, prior to its consolidation within the Greater Western Hub mineral resource total, is as follows:

Table 1 - Wyloo North Mineral Resource within Greater Western Hub (June 2022)

(Source: https://minedocs.com/23/Fortescue-MR-06302022.pdf )

Based on the results obtained from the ongoing RC drilling programs across Wyloo North, JORC compliant resource models have been estimated on an ongoing basis by Fortescue. From the completion of these prior resource models, Fortescue formed the opinion that a significant body of potentially economic mineralization exists in the area covered by former tenements M47/1488, M47/1489, M47/1490, M47/1508, E47/1395 and E47/1650 - which formed the basis of a mining lease application for ML47/1567. This mining lease application was based on a reasonable prospect that this mineralization will be mined at some future point in time.

Upcoming potential catalysts for Wyloo North Royalty:

Updated resource and reserve classification for Wyloo North deposit;

Lodgement of a Referral Form with the Western Australia EPA for Wyloo North development approval; and

Receipt of Ministerial Decision to commence mine development.

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 25 separate transactions to acquire over 60 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

References & Notes:

Wyloo North project commentary and maps sourced from the following December-2017 documents on the MINEDEX database: Mineralisation Report in support of Application for Mining Lease application 47/xxxx (Wyloo North Project) Mining Statement in support of Application for Mining Lease application 47/xxxx (Wyloo North Project) Link to both documents: https://geodocs.dmirs.wa.gov.au/Web/documentlist/8/ML_NUM/M47%2F1567

