Tripathi Foundation Inc: A Revolutionary Step: The First Draft Framework of the Equation of Forces

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / The Tripathi Foundation Inc. has released a draft manuscript introducing the Equation of Forces (EoF), a proposed unified law of nature that seeks to bring together gravity, electromagnetism, the strong and weak nuclear interactions, and quantum corrections within a single covariant framework.

The work, developed by Dr. GNR Tripathi and Pradeep Tripathi builds systematically from the history of unification - from Newton and Maxwell through Einstein, quantum field theory, and string theory - toward a modern synthesis designed to remain consistent across both classical and quantum regimes.

About the Equation of Forces

The EoF framework presents a single master equation with:

Integration of gravitational, gauge, scalar, and effective correction terms.

Structural safeguards enforcing causality, anomaly cancellation, positivity, and duality symmetries.

Reductions to known physical laws in the appropriate limits, while allowing for new, testable corrections.

The framework is not offered as a final theory, but as a carefully constructed draft for discussion and exploration. Its design emphasizes both consistency with established science and openness to empirical testing in gravitational-wave astronomy, cosmology, particle physics, and laboratory-scale precision experiments.

Continuing a Tradition

This work is presented with deep respect for the tradition of unification that has guided physics for centuries. Each step, from Newton's universal gravitation to Maxwell's unification of electricity and magnetism, from Einstein's general relativity to the Standard Model of particle physics, has demonstrated that nature's laws grow simpler and more coherent at deeper levels.

The Equation of Forces is offered in that same spirit - as a continuation of this ongoing search for unity, placed before the scientific community with humility and an openness to refinement, testing, and critique.

About the Tripathi Foundation Inc.

The Tripathi Foundation Inc. is dedicated to advancing fundamental inquiry in physics and supporting research that aims to deepen humanity's understanding of the natural world.

