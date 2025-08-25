Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tripathi Foundation Inc: A Revolutionary Step: The First Draft Framework of the Equation of Forces

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / The Tripathi Foundation Inc. has released a draft manuscript introducing the Equation of Forces (EoF), a proposed unified law of nature that seeks to bring together gravity, electromagnetism, the strong and weak nuclear interactions, and quantum corrections within a single covariant framework.

The work, developed by Dr. GNR Tripathi and Pradeep Tripathi builds systematically from the history of unification - from Newton and Maxwell through Einstein, quantum field theory, and string theory - toward a modern synthesis designed to remain consistent across both classical and quantum regimes.

About the Equation of Forces

The EoF framework presents a single master equation with:

Integration of gravitational, gauge, scalar, and effective correction terms.

Structural safeguards enforcing causality, anomaly cancellation, positivity, and duality symmetries.

Reductions to known physical laws in the appropriate limits, while allowing for new, testable corrections.

The framework is not offered as a final theory, but as a carefully constructed draft for discussion and exploration. Its design emphasizes both consistency with established science and openness to empirical testing in gravitational-wave astronomy, cosmology, particle physics, and laboratory-scale precision experiments.

Continuing a Tradition

This work is presented with deep respect for the tradition of unification that has guided physics for centuries. Each step, from Newton's universal gravitation to Maxwell's unification of electricity and magnetism, from Einstein's general relativity to the Standard Model of particle physics, has demonstrated that nature's laws grow simpler and more coherent at deeper levels.

The Equation of Forces is offered in that same spirit - as a continuation of this ongoing search for unity, placed before the scientific community with humility and an openness to refinement, testing, and critique.

About the Tripathi Foundation Inc.

The Tripathi Foundation Inc. is dedicated to advancing fundamental inquiry in physics and supporting research that aims to deepen humanity's understanding of the natural world. [Our apologies for incorrect page numbering.]

Contact Information

Carine Vieira
notify@tripathichildren.org
305-951-9500

.

SOURCE: Tripathi Foundation Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/a-revolutionary-step-the-first-draft-framework-of-the-equation-of-forces-eof-1064580

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.