Montag, 25.08.2025
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
ACCESS Newswire
25.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
Autom Mate Democratizes Automation With Free Community Edition of Its Enterprise-Grade Automation Platform

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Autom Mate, a leading platform for intelligent automation, today announced the launch of Autom Mate Community Edition, a free, cloud-based version of its powerful automation platform. Designed for individuals, hobbyists, and small teams, the Community Edition makes automation accessible to everyone with no strings attached.

Autom Mate Community Edition

Autom Mate Community Edition
Enterprise-Grade Automation - 100% Free!

"Automation should not be a privilege reserved for enterprises with big budgets," said David Griffiths, CEO "With Autom Mate Community Edition, we're opening the doors for anyone to explore, build, and experiment with automation, absolutely free."

---

Key Features of Autom Mate Community Edition

  • Free For Everyone: No subscription required. Accessible from anywhere in the cloud.

  • Unlimited Autom Creation: Build as many automations as you like. (with the ability to run 2 concurrent active flows)

  • Run & Usage Limits: Up to 25 runs per Autom per day, with a maximum of 30 seconds per execution.

  • Personalized Experience: See and manage only your own Autom Groups, Vault entries, and Store uploads.

  • Simple Onboarding: Register quickly via email OTP or Microsoft account sign-in.

---

Why Community Edition?

Autom Mate Community Edition provides a safe, streamlined entry point into the world of automation. With its intuitive interface, built-in guardrails, and guided experience, users can confidently experiment with workflows, discover new efficiencies, and scale their knowledge before moving to the enterprise tier.

"We want students, developers, and innovators to get hands-on experience with Autom Mate without barriers," added Fred Kouwenberg, CTO "This launch is our commitment to democratizing automation."

---

Availability

Autom Mate Community Edition is available today worldwide. Users can sign up instantly at: https://community.autommate.app/ and start creating their first Autom in minutes.

---

Contact Information

Phil Fryer Ward
CMO
phil.fryerward@autommate.com

.

SOURCE: Autom Mate



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/autom-mate-democratizes-automation-with-free-community-edition-of-1064785

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
