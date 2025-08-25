Long Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - The Bickerstaff Family Foundation (501(c)(3)) announced a $1 million donation to The Vanguard Cancer Foundation as part of their long-standing commitment to sponsor research and advance medical science. The grant is in honor of Vanguard's founder, Loretta Stamos, and will support groundbreaking research on the metabolic basis of human health and disease.

Vanguard Cancer Foundation Announces $1 Million Grant From The Bickerstaff Family Foundation

The funds will be applied to study how changes in human metabolism, the process by which we make and use energy, can lead to disease. "Life is energy and in humans energy is metabolism," said Dr. Robert Nagourney, whose laboratory will be participating in the research work using a groundbreaking technology known as targeted Mass Spectrometry.

This scientific breakthrough enables researchers to peer directly into the chemistry of life for the first time. By measuring the most minute quantities of biochemical intermediates in the blood, known as metabolites, these investigators will detect disease predispositions years, possibly decades, before they can cause illness.

In a series of peer-reviewed publications, these researchers have already shown that metabolic stress can lead to cancer, degenerative diseases and the risk of serious infections like Covid-19. Applying these same principles, the Bickerstaff grant support will allow the team to focus their attention on very early disease detection and allow medical practitioners to move the contemporary medical paradigm in the US from disease treatment to disease prevention.

About the Bickerstaff Family Foundation: Debbie & Glen Bickerstaff created The Bickerstaff Family Foundation in 2000 to support organizations focused on areas such as HIV awareness & education in South Africa, supporting chronically ill children in the U.S., providing therapeutic healing and college education to disadvantaged young women affected by childhood trauma & abuse, and cancer research, among others.

About The Vanguard Cancer Foundation: Founded in 1995 by Loretta Stamos in collaboration with her son, actor John Stamos, Vanguard has been at the leading edge of providing life-saving individualized cancer therapies to patients in need.

About Metabolomics: Metabolomics is the scientific discipline that studies how cells use nutrients to make energy and produce the building blocks of our bodies known as metabolites. With the development of targeted Mass Spectrometry, this field is now poised to revolutionize the understanding of human health and disease.

