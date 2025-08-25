Sunkind Energy signed an agreement with ConfirmWare PV Manufacturing Solutions to develop 4 GW of solar module lines in India using advanced automation and stringer technology. From pv magazine India Sunkind Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ConfirmWare PV Manufacturing Solutions to establish 4?GW of solar module manufacturing capacity in India. Sunkind will leverage ConfirmWare's advanced stringer and automation technology to set up high-precision, technologically advanced production lines. The first product under this collaboration will be a 610?Wp high-efficiency tunnel ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...