Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has expanded its comprehensive antenna portfolio with the launch of two new 5G antennas, the YECT004W5AM and YECT005WFA,

The YECT004W5AM 5G exterior antenna is a terminal mount external dipole antenna measuring 140mm 15.6mm 13mm. The antenna delivers reliable 5G connectivity while supporting 2G, 3G, and 4G networks, and comes equipped with a Fakra female Code Z connector for secure and versatile integration. Ideal for applications where the antenna is required to be discreet, this low profile, terminal mount omnidirectional antenna is easy to install and offers maximized durability thanks to its IP67-rated blended polycarbonate (PC) and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) enclosure. The antenna is both REACH and RoHS compliant.

The YECT005WFA 5G exterior antenna is a terminal mount whip dipole antenna offering 5G coverage as well as backward-compatibility to support previous generations of cellular connectivity. The antenna has dimensions of 135mm x 15.6mm x 13mm, weighs approximately 16g and operates in the -40°C to +85°C temperature range. The antenna is terminated with a reverse polarity sub-miniature version RP SMA male connector which makes the YECT005WFA suitable for use cases that require the antenna to be discreetly positioned. This antenna also features a PC and ABS enclosure that can withstand harsh weather conditions and handle high and low temperatures.

Both 5G antennas operate in the ultra-wide 600-6000MHz frequency band to bring 5G connectivity to a wide range of use cases. The antennas are ideally suited for applications in gateways and routers, smart meters, vending machines, industrial IoT, smart homes and connected enterprises. The operating efficiency that the antennas offer mean they can support power and space-constrained devices in these sectors while also supporting low latency, high-speed 5G coverage.

Incorporating hinged RP SMA male connectors helps deployed devices to achieve the optimum position. The hinged structure adopted by the YECT005WFA and the YECT004W5AM further assists in avoiding signal interference from other antennas or obstructions from objects by enabling rotation to different directions when mounted on the terminal.

"We're delighted to be able to bring the YECT005WFA and YECT004W5AM 5G antennas to the market," says David Wei, Senior Product Director, Antenna Product Dept, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "These external, surface-mount antennas bring 5G connectivity to a wide range of devices for the first time and are ready to enable a new generation of 5G devices. In addition, Quectel's comprehensive range of antenna engineering and development services can be accessed by customers to ensure optimized performance and deployment."

In addition to supplying antennas, Quectel also offers comprehensive antenna design support which includes simulation, testing and manufacturing for customized antenna solutions. These can be custom designed to ensure the antenna deployment scenario aligns precisely with the developers' specific application requirements. Quectel's regional R&D centers, coupled with its global network of antenna experts, are ready to help meet the requirements of device designers, developers and deployment specialists as they roll-out 5G-capable antennas to their customers.

