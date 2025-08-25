UKLASH, the UK's Number One Lash and Brow Serum Brand is Expanding Its Portfolio to Reach the Next Generation

Nima Pourian, founder of the UK's #1 lash and brow serum brand, UKLASH, today launched groa, a new sub-brand designed to meet the needs of Gen Z and Gen Alpha. The brand is debuting with high-performance lash and brow serums that are prostaglandin-free, peptide-powered, and affordably priced at $20.

groa is the first lash and brow serum brand created specifically for a younger audience, combining 20 years of lash growth innovation with accessible, science-backed formulas. Rooted in the philosophy of embracing what's already there, the brand empowers consumers to claim their confidence and discover beauty that's 100% their own. The initial product lineup includes the Lash Enhancing Serum and Brow Enhancing Serum, both delivering visible results in six weeks, based on a consumer study with 50 participants. The serums are 99 percent naturally sourced, dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested, and EU and FDA approved. Additionally, they are enriched with pea peptide, green tea extract, hyaluronic acid, and cica to strengthen, condition, and support healthier growth.

"My vision has always been simple: lash and brow serums for every age and every stage of life," said Nima Pourian, founder of UKLASH and groa. "Beauty should be safe, effective, and accessible to everyone. Now is the perfect moment to launch an entry-level beauty brand; Gen Alpha is beginning to influence trends and expects products that are both aspirational and affordable. With groa, we're meeting that demand without compromising on quality or performance, opening the door to a younger generation with products they can trust, backed by science and careful formulation."

The brand is launching in the U.S. and UK on groabeauty.com. By the end of the year, groa will be in 570+ retail doors across UK, Southern Europe and Ireland,with further U.S. expansion to soon follow. groa will continue to innovate by introducing more products designed to fit Gen Z and Gen Alpha's lifestyles. By targeting Gen Z and Gen Alpha while creating a natural trade-up path to UKLASH, groa extends the company's leadership across all consumer segments in the lash and brow category

About UKLASH

UKLASH is a UK-based beauty brand transforming lash, brow, and hair care with science-backed, affordable serums designed to enhance natural beauty. Launched in 2019 with its now-iconic Eyelash Serum, the brand has expanded into a full range of award-winning products that deliver real, visible results-trusted by over 85,000 customers in more than 100 countries. Formulated in collaboration with expert chemists and using premium ingredients, UKLASH continues to lead the lash and brow category with clinically-proven results, global acclaim, and a passionate community. For more information visit https://www.uklash.com/.

About groa

groa is a lash and brow serum brand created by UKLASH founder Nima Pourian, designed specifically for Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers. Launched in 2025, groa combines over 20 years of lash growth innovation with science-backed, prostaglandin-free, peptide-powered formulas at an accessible price point. The brand's mission is to deliver safe, effective, and affordable beauty solutions that enhance natural features and build long-term consumer trust. groa products are 99% naturally sourced, dermatologically and ophthalmologist tested, and EU and FDA approved. With distribution spanning online and over 570+ retail doors across the UK, Southern Europe, and Ireland, groa is building early loyalty while creating a clear trade-up path to UKLASH as consumers mature. For more information visit https://groabeauty.com/.

