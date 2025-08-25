Anzeige
25.08.2025
New BeenVerified Study Identifies the Top Baby Names Inspired by Influencers

This new research shows how social media stars are reshaping America's naming trends

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Baby names used to be inspired by family heritage, religion, or tradition. Today, they're just as likely to come from an Instagram reel or a TikTok feed. A new study from BeenVerified.com shows how influencer culture has become one of the most powerful forces shaping what American parents name their children.

Analyzing recent Social Security Administration (SSA) baby name data, BeenVerified identified a surge in names linked directly to influencers, viral creators, and the children of celebrities. Names like Nova, Kai, Rowan, Addison, Sage, Arya, Zara, Saint, Charli, and Stormi are now among the most popular, propelled by their constant presence across social platforms.

Rank

Name

SSA 2024 Rank

Gender

Births

Influencer/Social Media Connection

1

Nova

#39

Girl

5,044

Instagram/TikTok favorite, modern/astro vibe

2

Kai

#76

Boy

4,276

Surfer/vlogger/athlete/influencer

3

Rowan

#71 (B), #266 (G)

Both

4,647 (B), 1,193 (G)

Modern gender-neutral trend

4

Addison

#68

Girl

3,327

Addison Rae (TikTok star turned Pop star)

5

Sage

#413 (B), #146 (G)

Both

779 (B), 1,987 (G)

Wellness/influencer trending

6

Arya

#162

Girl

1,863

Social media, TV (also "Fantasy", below)

7

Zara

#234

Girl

1,327

Zara McDermott (influencer/model)

8

Saint

#282

Boy

1,195

Saint West (Kardashian baby, viral sharenting)

9

Charli

#524

Girl

587

Charli D'Amelio (TikTok), Charli XCX

10

Stormi

#790

Girl

356

Stormi Webster (Kylie Jenner, Instagram famous baby)

From reels to real life, influencer names are moving from trending hashtags into birth certificates. While traditional family-inspired names like Susan or John once dominated, today's newborns are more likely to be named after TikTok stars, wellness vloggers, or even the children of reality TV icons.

The Kardashian effect underscores this trend. Names like Saint and Stormi, famously tied to Kardashian-Jenner children, saw dramatic spikes in popularity after being introduced to the public. What was once unconventional is now aspirational-and highly imitated.

These names often feel modern, gender-neutral, and stylish, aligning with broader cultural aesthetics. They also carry a sense of brand identity. In an era where parenthood itself is frequently broadcast online, a distinctive name is part of a family's content strategy. As the study points out: "Kids = content." Babies are born into a digital-first world where their names are hashtags as much as they are identities.

Unlike classic names that endure for generations, influencer-driven names rise and fall. A name can soar into mainstream use after a viral moment and fade again if the trend loses traction. Still, with influencers now occupying the same cultural space once held by movie stars and rock icons, their impact on naming conventions is undeniable.

About BeenVerified
BeenVerified's mission is to help people discover, understand and use public data in their everyday lives. BeenVerified and our associated websites curate dozens of public data sources and proprietary data sets to give people easy and affordable access to billions of public records, including a people search tool.

Contact:
Erin Kemp, erin@beenverified.com

SOURCE: BeenVerified



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-beenverified-study-identifies-the-top-baby-names-inspired-by-influencers-1064483

