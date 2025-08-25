New BeenVerified Study Identifies the Top Baby Names Inspired by Influencers

This new research shows how social media stars are reshaping America's naming trends
NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Baby names used to be inspired by family heritage, religion, or tradition. Today, they're just as likely to come from an Instagram reel or a TikTok feed. A new study from BeenVerified.com shows how influencer culture has become one of the most powerful forces shaping what American parents name their children.
Analyzing recent Social Security Administration (SSA) baby name data, BeenVerified identified a surge in names linked directly to influencers, viral creators, and the children of celebrities. Names like Nova, Kai, Rowan, Addison, Sage, Arya, Zara, Saint, Charli, and Stormi are now among the most popular, propelled by their constant presence across social platforms.
Rank
Name
SSA 2024 Rank
Gender
Births
Influencer/Social Media Connection
1
Nova
#39
Girl
5,044
Instagram/TikTok favorite, modern/astro vibe
2
Kai
#76
Boy
4,276
Surfer/vlogger/athlete/influencer
3
Rowan
#71 (B), #266 (G)
Both
4,647 (B), 1,193 (G)
Modern gender-neutral trend
4
Addison
#68
Girl
3,327
Addison Rae (TikTok star turned Pop star)
5
Sage
#413 (B), #146 (G)
Both
779 (B), 1,987 (G)
Wellness/influencer trending
6
Arya
#162
Girl
1,863
Social media, TV (also "Fantasy", below)
7
Zara
#234
Girl
1,327
Zara McDermott (influencer/model)
8
Saint
#282
Boy
1,195
Saint West (Kardashian baby, viral sharenting)
9
Charli
#524
Girl
587
Charli D'Amelio (TikTok), Charli XCX
10
Stormi
#790
Girl
356
Stormi Webster (Kylie Jenner, Instagram famous baby)
From reels to real life, influencer names are moving from trending hashtags into birth certificates. While traditional family-inspired names like Susan or John once dominated, today's newborns are more likely to be named after TikTok stars, wellness vloggers, or even the children of reality TV icons.
The Kardashian effect underscores this trend. Names like Saint and Stormi, famously tied to Kardashian-Jenner children, saw dramatic spikes in popularity after being introduced to the public. What was once unconventional is now aspirational-and highly imitated.
These names often feel modern, gender-neutral, and stylish, aligning with broader cultural aesthetics. They also carry a sense of brand identity. In an era where parenthood itself is frequently broadcast online, a distinctive name is part of a family's content strategy. As the study points out: "Kids = content." Babies are born into a digital-first world where their names are hashtags as much as they are identities.
Unlike classic names that endure for generations, influencer-driven names rise and fall. A name can soar into mainstream use after a viral moment and fade again if the trend loses traction. Still, with influencers now occupying the same cultural space once held by movie stars and rock icons, their impact on naming conventions is undeniable.
