Montage Enters Partnership with Voices, Expanding Multilingual Voice Talent Roster

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Voices and Montage are excited to announce a new partnership, making it even easier for Montage to discover and hire authentic, multilingual voice over talent. Voices, the leading online voice over marketplace, hosts the biggest and most diverse voice talent pool in the world, covering 100+ languages and dialects.

Montage is a leading production house working with global consumer, automotive, and technology brands to serve their creative needs in production, post-production, and sound. With a growing need for culturally relevant voice over, Montage has worked with Voices to bring authentic voice over performances to their international content, reaching audiences across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

"Voice over and audio are core pillars of our services as a production agency, and we work with clients around the world with diverse language needs," says Albert Ters, Head of Montage Audio. "Voices has been an invaluable partner in helping us discover new and high performing talent, especially for hard-to-find languages."

When producing creative content and digital ads, Montage has relied on Voices to discover voice talent across a wide range of languages, including French, Spanish, German, Ukrainian, Arabic, and more. This new partnership will deepen that collaboration, streamlining coordination and unlocking benefits such as enhanced project support with casting and sourcing, custom billing solutions, and end-to-end agency solutions.

"We know how important authenticity is in making sure media connects with its intended audiences," says Ruth Zive, Chief Marketing Officer at Voices. "Multilingual content needs more than just translation-it needs to resonate culturally, and in every way, including its voice over. We're excited to work even more closely with Montage to help their creative work land in every market with authentic and localized voice experiences."

Agencies and brands interested in learning more about Voices' multilingual talent roster and localization services can visit www.voices.com/ .

About Montage

Founded in 2004, Montage is a leading Dubai-based production house recognized for its exceptional creative work. Built on the values of honesty, flexibility, and craftsmanship, Montage delivers high-quality productions that adapt seamlessly to evolving client needs. From concept to final cut, the team's meticulous attention to detail and collaborative approach have made Montage a trusted partner for global brands and agencies.

About Voices

Voices is the world's leading enterprise-class marketplace and platform to ethically source voice over actors, voice AI, and voice data to train AI models. For more than two decades, the world's biggest brands, like Shopify, Microsoft, and Cisco, have trusted Voices to 'find their voice'. The Voices talent base is composed of many millions of actors across the globe, who trust Voices to support their interests and help them find meaningful work.

