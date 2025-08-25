Holo, a fintech platform reinventing how people buy homes in the UAE, has announced that it has raised $22 million in one of the largest Series A rounds in the GCC in 2025. The investment round was led by Saudi Arabia's Impact46, with support from Mubadala Investment Company "Mubadala", an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, and participation from Rua Growth Fund, anb seed, MoreThan Capital, and returning investors Salica Oryx Fund and Dubai Future District Fund.

Basmah AlSinaidi, Managing Partner at Impact46, commented, "Holo is bringing much-needed clarity to a process that's long been opaque. By streamlining access to lenders and giving users full control of their home financing journey, they're reshaping how people buy homes across the region. Their expansion into Saudi reflects a bigger shift in consumer expectations, and the rising demand for seamless, tech-driven ownership experiences. As lead investors, this partnership aligns deeply with our thesis: backing real solutions, built by sharp founders, for markets that are moving fast."

The funding will support Holo's internal growth, strengthening its product and teams with an elevated ability to invest in top regional talent. With operations in the UAE and KSA, Holo is firmly focused on building inclusive, future-ready teams that showcase the diversity of the markets. As the region continues embracing digitisation, Holo is leading the charge by merging fintech innovation with real-world impact.

Ali Al Mheiri, Executive Director of UAE Diversified Assets at Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform, commented, "Our investment in Holo comes from our belief in the strength of its vision, leadership, and ability to reshape how people navigate the home-buying journey. It also reflects our confidence in the UAE's strong and resilient real estate market, and the growing role of fintech in shaping the future of property ownership across the region. At Mubadala, we are committed to backing innovative platforms that align with our mandate to deliver economic diversification. This partnership is a strong example of how collaboration can accelerate the UAE's economic transformation and unlock real value for communities through technology-driven solutions."

As Holo enters a new chapter of growth, it remains focused on its core mission of making homeownership simpler for everyone.

