Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.: Actuate Therapeutics Advances a New Era in Oncology with Potential Universal Backbone Therapy

Phase 2 study showed a doubling of the survival rate of metastatic pancreatic cancer patients at Year 1, an unprecedented outcome

Technology is seen as transformative in increasing the effectiveness of treatment for a wide range of cancers

CHICAGO, IL AND FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Vexing challenges await cancer researchers every day -- not just in finding new molecules -- but now, increasingly, in finding new ways to make tumors more vulnerable to existing drugs.

Tumors have their own defense mechanisms, designed to thwart therapeutic intruders, and the immune system is often unable to mount an effective response.

Dozens of companies are working in this area but Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) reports it has made more progress than any other, especially when it comes to difficult-to-treat tumors like metastatic ductal pancreatic cancer.

One current standard of care for this diagnosis is gemcitabine combined with nab-paclitaxel, a drug developed 13 years ago by Celgene as Abraxane (now owned by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). It won FDA approval after a Phase 3 trial showed that the combination (generically called GnP) increased overall survival of metastatic pancreatic cancer patients by nearly two months (8.5 vs. 6.7) compared to gemcitabine alone.

GnP still remains one of the most widely prescribed front-line chemotherapeutics for pancreatic cancer, with $1.8 billion in sales last year.

In cancer research, building on key advances can be a productive strategy.

So, armed with that idea and a large body of preclinical and mechanistic data, Actuate created a program that would add a third agent -- its GSK-3ß inhibitor elraglusib (elra) - to the GnP combination with the goal of creating a new first-line therapy that could achieve better outcomes than GnP alone in the setting of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Game-Changing Results

The plan paid off. At this year's ASCO, Actuate reported positive topline results of a 286-patient Phase 2 clinical trial of elra+GnP in metastatic ductal pancreatic cancer patients randomized 2:1 to elra+GnP or GnP alone.

--For patients in the elra+GnP arm, median overall survival increased by almost three months to 10.1 months vs 7.2 months for GnP alone, with an overall 37% reduction in the risk of death.

--44.1% of patients in the elra+GnP arm were alive at Year 1, double the number (22.3%) in the GnP alone arm.

The results suggest a promising end to a 13-year drought of major advances in treating metastatic pancreatic cancer, and the potential of a new platform for boosting drug performance in many other malignancies.

A layman's explanation of what is happening might read something like this: elra appears to have the ability to make cold tumors hot/more visible to the patient's immune system, amping up a targeted immune response and downregulating the tumor's natural defenses, enabling anti-cancer agents to penetrate tumors and kill malignant cells faster and deeper than previously possible. Such features may also finally make checkpoint immune therapy effective in pancreatic tumors, typically among the "coldest" of all.

With Notable Durability

The benefits of Actuate's elra were also compelling at 18 and 24 months. The 18-month survival rate was 19.7% for the elra+GnP arm vs. 4.4% for the GnP alone arm. At 24 months, 13.8% of patients in the elra+GnP arm were alive vs. none in the GnP alone arm. There were even some cases in which investigators said patients on elra+GnP became eligible for Whipple procedures, complex surgeries to remove the head of the pancreas. That's typically not the case for patients getting chemotherapy alone.

"Based on the clear clinical benefit and a well-tolerated safety profile, we intend to engage with the FDA and EMA in the months ahead to align on a path for registration and commercialization of what we believe is a transformative, first-in-class platform therapy for patients with an urgent unmet need in a broad range of cancers", said Daniel Schmitt, Actuate's CEO.

Tumor biopsies from elra-treated patients support that belief - they showed increased CD8-positive and granzyme B-positive T cells, increased NK cells and decreased myeloid-derived suppressor cells vs. control patients, demonstrating elra's proposed immune modulating mechanism of action that could potentially amp up the effectiveness of a wide range of cancer therapies.

Actuate believes the data suggest that elra provides the first new mechanism of action in over a decade for treating metastatic pancreatic cancer. It works by inhibiting GSK-3ß, an enzyme needed for cell survival and proliferation. The enzyme also makes cells resistant to chemotherapy. By inhibiting GSK-3ß, elra has been shown to stop the cancer cells from spreading and surviving.

Elra's safety profile allows it to be combined with existing chemotherapies like GnP. Studies at Massachusetts General Hospital and other clinics using elra with other chemotherapy combinations report no additional significant toxicity issues, according to the company.

Although the Celgene-developed GnP cocktail was an important advance and remains a standard of care for metastatic pancreatic cancer, less than 10% of patients on the combo therapy live for 5 years after diagnosis, which indicates just how tough it is to get most patients past the one year mark, notes Tanios "Toni" Bekaii-Saab, MD and Chairman for the Division of Hematology/Medical Oncology at the Mayo Clinic. "There is no other cancer like that. So, this is a cancer that desperately needs improvement."

Beyond Pancreatic Cancer

While Actuate's lead program is focused on treating metastatic pancreatic cancer, it's not the only cancer the company is targeting. Elra's antitumor properties and potential to modify the immune system to fight cancer cells make it a viable candidate as a building block to combine with other drugs for additional cancers, such as colorectal, melanoma, and Ewing sarcoma.

Colin D. Weekes, MD, PhD - Director, Medical Oncology Research for Pancreatic Cancer at Massachusetts General Hospital, made that point at the Actuate-sponsored KOL event following the ASCO data presentation when he suggested that elra could become a backbone platform you can add to, much like clinicians view RAS inhibitors. "How can you potentially add this to that? If you look at pancreas cancer drug development, immunotherapy is not working, but maybe we have some hints that there's a backbone here that you add on to. I think there's a platform that you can build upon-we didn't have that platform, I think, prior to what we saw today."

Agnostic Potential

Underscoring elra's ability to work in combination with other treatments, Actuate just announced plans for a Phase 1b trial of elra in combination with Incyte Corporation's (INCY) PD-1 inhibitor retifanlimab and modified FOLFIRINOX (mFOLFIRINOX) as frontline therapy in advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The trial is being conducted in collaboration with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and Incyte.

"The collaboration with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and Incyte enables us to explore new synergistic opportunities for patients who have not yet received systemic therapy and builds on the momentum of our ongoing clinical programs", said Mr. Schmitt, Actuate's CEO. "The study further allows us to assess ways to optimize elraglusib's potential through a complementary multi-agent approach designed to enhance both efficacy and durability of response."

Metastatic pancreatic cancer is a hard-to-treat form of cancer with a low survival rate. It's in need of new treatments, and Actuate's elra holds that promise. With trials underway, this is one cancer-focused clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company worth paying attention to.

