Montag, 25.08.2025
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
Anzeige

ACCESS Newswire
25.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
Entrex Subsidiary EPIC Signs Funding LOI to Scale Fleet of Mobile Bitcoin Mining Trailers

Entrex Carbon Market, Inc. (f/k/a UHF Logistics Group, Inc.) (OTC:NTRX) ("Entrex" or the "Company") today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Entrex Production and Installation Company, Inc. (EPIC), has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with an international funding group to support the initial financing and scaling of mobile Bitcoin mining trailers (the "Trailers").

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Under the LOI, EPIC will purchase operating Bitcoin mining trailers from its contracted Developers, each of whom has committed to construct 100 units. Acquisitions will be based on a multiple of EBITDA, providing a scalable business model that generates recurring cash flow for NTRX and, in turn, supports long-term shareholder value.

"The LOI gives us a repeatable, verifiable path to acquire high-performing units at scale," said Stephen H. Watkins, Chairman and CEO of Entrex. "By acquiring only after independent verification of revenue and EBITDA, we expect cleaner GAAP recognition and a faster ramp to portfolio cash flow."

The Company believes the program delivers compelling benefits for investors and financing partners. Each EPIC Trailer is expected to qualify for accelerated first-year tax depreciation under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, providing immediate tax advantages in addition to contracted monthly yield distributions.

Key elements of the LOI include:

  • Scaled supply: Multiple Developers committed to 100 Trailers each.

  • Performance-based purchasing: EPIC will acquire only operating units with independent revenue/EBITDA validation.

  • Economics: Purchases at an agreed EBITDA multiple, targeting attractive portfolio yields.

  • Accounting: Structure intended to support GAAP revenue and income recognition upon purchase.

  • Tax treatment: Anticipated accelerated first-year depreciation for each Trailer.

  • Energy utilization: Trailers are designed to monetize stranded energy resources.

"As we expand, we're focused on disciplined, data-driven acquisitions," added Watkins. "That means verifiable cash flow, standardized contracts, and unit economics that scale."

About Entrex (OTC:NTRX) Entrex Carbon Market, Inc. is focused on identifying, structuring, and financing cash-flowing assets with measurable environmental benefits. Through subsidiaries including EPIC, the Company partners with developers to deploy modular, revenue-generating units at scale.

For more information, visit www.entrex.net

Media Contact:

Stephen H. Watkins
Chief Executive Officer
SWatkins@entrex.net
(954) 856-6659

SOURCE: Entrex Carbon Market, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/entrex-otc-ntrx-subsidiary-epic-signs-funding-loi-to-scale-fleet-of-m-1064852

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
