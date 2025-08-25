Envision Group signed strategic battery cell supply agreements with more than a dozen battery energy storage system integrators during Shanghai's EESA Expo. From ESS News Envision Group has signed strategic cooperation agreements for more than 40 GWh of battery energy storage cells with over a dozen Chinese system integrators, the company announced during the EESA Energy Storage Exhibition held on Aug. 13 to 15 at Shanghai's National Exhibition and Convention Center. The cells will be supplied by Envision AESC, the company's battery unit. Counterparties include XYZ Storage Technology, Kunyu ...

