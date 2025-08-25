Single Cell Sequencing Market worth $3.46 billion by 2030 with 12.2% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Single Cell Sequencing Market, valued at US$1.89 billion in 2024, stood at US$1.95 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 12.2% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$3.46 billion by the end of the period. This growth is driven by advancements in single-cell workflow, including more efficient cell isolation methods, improved library preparation kits, and high-throughput, cost-effective sequencing platforms. These improvements have made single cell sequencing more accessible and scalable, allowing researchers and clinicians to study cellular differences more accurately. These advancements are essential in fields like oncology, immunology, and infectious diseases, where understanding individual cell behavior supports the development of more precise therapies. Additionally, the growing demand for personalized medicine and biomarker discovery contributes to market expansion, as pharmaceutical and biotech companies increasingly rely on single-cell data for drug development and patient stratification. Furthermore, integrating AI and machine learning tools is helping simplify and speed up complex data analysis, making large-scale studies more practical. Development of new technologies such as Sequencing by Expansion (SBX) and the growing clinical adoption of single-cell sequencing, especially in cancer diagnostics, present significant opportunities for players entering this space. Compared to bulk sequencing, single-cell technologies offer deeper biological insights, which is expected to drive their continued uptake across research, drug discovery, and clinical settings.

By product type, the single cell sequencing market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and software. The consumables segment is further sub-segmented into pre-sequencing and sequencing consumables. The pre-sequencing consumables segment held the largest share of the global single-cell sequencing consumables market in 2024. The large share of this segment is attributed to the recurring demand for consumables required for the pre-sequencing stage of the single cell sequencing procedure. With the growing use of single cell sequencing in clinical research, diagnostics, and translational studies, the demand for reliable and high-performance consumables continues to rise. Moreover, most leading companies generate over 80% of their single-cell product revenue from consumables, underlining their central role in the workflow. This trend is expected to continue as labs expand adoption of single cell sequencing technology across oncology, neurology, and immunology research.

By sequencing type, the single-cell sequencing market is divided into single-cell transcriptome (RNA) sequencing, single-cell genome (DNA) sequencing, single-cell ATAC sequencing, and other single-cell sequencing techniques. In 2024, single-cell transcriptome sequencing held the largest share in the single-cell sequencing market. This is due to its wide application in understanding gene expression at the single-cell level, across research and clinical settings. One of the key uses of scRNA-seq is to build high-resolution cellular atlases of different organisms, which serve as valuable resources for studying health and disease. By capturing data on mRNA expression, protein markers, cell-to-cell interactions, and spatial context, scRNA-seq helps uncover the complexity of tissues and disease mechanisms. As adoption increases, companies invest in RNA-specific consumables like targeted assays and optimized kits, while service providers expand their scRNA-seq offerings to attract more customers. These efforts further support the large share of transcriptome sequencing in the market.

By geography, the single cell sequencing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East, and Africa. In 2024, North America accounted for the most significant global single-cell sequencing market share, driven by its well-established healthcare infrastructure, substantial investments in life sciences research, and the strong presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The region demonstrates a high adoption rate of single cell sequencing technologies such as scRNAseq and scDNAseq, which are increasingly utilized for cancer & neurological disease research, genetic disorder detection, and diagnostic applications. Additionally, favorable regulatory policies, robust government and private sector funding for molecular diagnostics, and the growing emphasis on precision medicine continue to support market growth. This well-established ecosystem offers key market players opportunities to expand their single cell sequencing portfolios, strengthen collaborations with academic and clinical research institutions, and develop innovative diagnostic solutions tailored to evolving healthcare needs.

Key players in the single cell sequencing market include 10x Genomics (US), Illumina Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), BD (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), and Danaher (US), among others.

10x Genomics (US):

10x Genomics is a leading company in the single cell sequencing market, known for its strong product portfolio, broad adoption, and collaborations with key industry players. Its Chromium platform is the most widely used system for the pre-sequencing stage, especially in single-cell library preparation. This strong position is supported by collaborations with major sequencing companies, making their technologies compatible with 10x Genomics' chemistry. For instance, in February 2025, Oxford Nanopore Technologies expanded its partnership with 10x Genomics to support compatibility between 10x's GEM-X single-cell kits and Oxford's V14 sequencing chemistry. This moves highlights how leading sequencing companies align with 10x to access its large user base in the research community. The company is also involved in large-scale scientific collaborations, reinforcing its role as a key enabler of high-throughput single-cell analysis. For example, in February 2025, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative launched the Billion Cells Project with 10x Genomics and Ultima Genomics. The project will use 10x's Chromium GEM-X platform to analyze over one billion cells, helping to build advanced AI models for studying gene function and disease.

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Illumina is a leading company in the single cell sequencing market, especially in the sequencing phase of the workflow. Researchers widely utilize its platforms for their accuracy, scalability, and compatibility with upstream single-cell technologies. Illumina supports its position by improving product integration and performance. For instance, in August 2023, Illumina announced that sequencing data from 10x Genomics' Chromium Single Cell Multiome ATAC + Gene Expression assay is available on the NovaSeq X Series through BaseSpace Sequence Hub. This allows researchers to study chromatin accessibility and gene expression in the same single cell by combining 10x Genomics' assay with Illumina's sequencing speed and accuracy. Illumina is also making single-cell sequencing more accessible. In January 2025, the company launched Illumina Single Cell 3' RNA Prep, a simple, end-to-end kit for analyzing gene expression in hundreds to millions of cells. The company is also partnering with major institutions, such as collaborating with Broad Clinical Labs, in February 2025 to create a 5 billion single-cell atlas over three years. This partnership combines Illumina's sequencing systems, prep kits, flow cells, and DRAGEN analysis software with Broad's high-throughput CRISPR Perturb-seq workflows, offering a functional genomics and drug discovery solution.

BD (US)

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) is a leading player in the single cell sequencing market, particularly in the pre-sequencing stages, where it offers a complete solution spanning instruments, reagents, and software. Researchers widely use the company's systems for their reliability, ease of use, and compatibility with complex biological workflows. In October 2024, BD launched its BD OMICS-One XT WTA Assay, a high-throughput reagent kit designed with the Hamilton Microlab NGS STAR liquid-handling platform. This kit helps genomics labs automate and standardize their single-cell workflows, reducing manual steps and improving efficiency. Additionally, in February 2025, the IDIBAPS research institute (Clínic Barcelona) incorporated the BD Rhapsody HT Single-Cell Analysis System into its Functional Genomics Platform. This high-throughput system, featuring microwell-based cell isolation and eight-lane cartridges, can analyze up to 800,000 cells per run, supporting whole transcriptome analysis, targeted mRNA profiling, Ab-Seq, TCR/BCR sequencing, and ATAC-Seq. BD introduced the BD Rhapsody Scanner, a real-time visual QC tool that integrates with high-throughput and low-throughput systems to support quality and scalability further. This tool enhances decision-making during experiments and is especially useful when working with rare or complex cell types.

