Columbia Banking System, Inc.: Columbia Bank Appoints Ivan Seda as Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Bank expands executive team with seasoned financial leader

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Bank (Columbia), a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB), today announced the appointment of Ivan Seda as Executive Vice President, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, effective August 25, 2025. Seda's extensive financial services experience and leadership will further strengthen the bank's focus on financial performance and strategic endeavors.

Seda brings an impressive background in financial management and strategic thought leadership to Columbia. Before joining Columbia, he held several financial executive roles, including serving as Chief Financial Officer at Union Bank, as well as Head of Financial Planning & Analysis at MUFG Americas, where he guided the institution through transformative periods of growth. Most recently, Seda was Deputy Chief Financial Officer at BECU, overseeing key financial initiatives and contributing to organizational success. In his new role, Seda will be responsible for advancing Columbia's financial strategy, driving rigorous performance management and supporting the organization's long-term growth objectives.

"Ivan is an accomplished financial leader whose expertise and track record make him an outstanding addition to our executive team," said Clint Stein, CEO of Columbia. "As we build on our recent growth and look to the future, his focus on performance and operational excellence will help ensure we remain well-positioned to continue delivering consistent value to our shareholders. We are excited to welcome Ivan to the Columbia Bank family."

Commenting on his appointment, Seda noted, "I am honored to join Columbia at such a pivotal time. The bank's legacy of stable and consistent performance provides a tremendous platform. I look forward to working with the leadership team to further enhance financial performance and to contribute to the success of the leading regional bank in the West."

Seda holds both a Master's in Accounting and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University of Washington's Michael G. Foster School of Business. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and former Certified Public Accountant (CPA-Inactive). Seda is actively involved in the local community and currently serves as a board member for Seattle Aquarium.

About Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank (dba: Umpqua Bank) is the largest bank headquartered in the Northwest and one of the largest banks headquartered in the West with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington. With over $50 billion in assets, Columbia Bank combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking, Small Business Administration lending, institutional and corporate banking, and equipment leasing. Customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management. Columbia Bank is a subsidiary of Tacoma, Washington -based Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB).

