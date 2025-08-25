Robo.ai Inc. Announces Name Change and New Ticker Symbol "AIIO"

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO) today announced its corporate name and ticker symbol change, marking a significant step in its rebranding strategy. Effective August 26, 2025, the company's common stock will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the new ticker symbol "AIIO." The company has also launched its new corporate website at www.roboai.io.

The rebranding reflects a strategic transformation from an electric vehicle manufacturer into an integrated artificial intelligence platform company. Robo.ai Inc. aims to build a comprehensive AI ecosystem that connects smart devices and intelligent mobility solutions, in alignment with the UAE's "We the UAE 2031" vision to become a global hub for innovation and future technologies.

Strategic Direction: Building a Global AI Robotics Platform

Robo.ai Inc.'s vision is to accelerate the intelligent era by establishing a decentralized, AI-driven network platform that connects diverse smart devices and redefines global value creation. The company will pursue this vision through four priorities:

Integration of AI-powered terminals - including smart vehicles, autonomous driving, robotics, electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and intelligent logistics. Development of a unified AI operating system - secure, efficient, and standardized as the foundation of the ecosystem. Creation of a smart contract-enabled AI network - ensuring transparency, security, and decentralized data and value exchange. Redefining productivity and value systems - by advancing human-AI collaboration, enabling asset tokenization, and driving the next wave of the Internet of Things.

Statement from the CEO

"This is more than a name change; it reflects our commitment to the future," said Benjamin Zhai, Chief Executive Officer of Robo.ai Inc. "We are entering a new phase of industry transformation driven by artificial intelligence. Robo.ai represents our proactive step to embrace this change. Our vision to connect distributed intelligent devices into a powerful, collaborative network is aligned with the UAE's long-term strategy to become a knowledge- and innovation-driven hub. We are committed to creating value for shareholders, partners, and users worldwide."

With its new name and ticker symbol, Robo.ai will continue to focus on advancing technology, building its ecosystem, and collaborating with global partners to shape the intelligent future.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO) is a technology company focused on building a global AI robotics network platform. Its mission is to integrate intelligent terminals, develop a unified AI operating system, and establish a smart contract-enabled ecosystem to drive the intelligent era. Robo.ai aims to transform into a decentralized AI asset platform, connecting all AI terminals and enabling the next wave of asset tokenization and the Internet of Things.

*This press release contains forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from expectations. Refer to Robo.ai's SEC filings for details.*

SOURCE Robo.ai Inc.