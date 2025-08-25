Laparoscopic Instruments Market worth $16.78 billion by 2030 with 8.7% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Laparoscopic Instruments Market , valued at US$10.23 billion in 2024, stood at US$11.07 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$16.78 billion by the end of the period. Several key factors drive the growth of the market for laparoscopic instruments. One major driver is the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery, which offers benefits such as smaller incisions, reduced postoperative pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times. Additionally, the rising global incidence of diseases like colorectal cancer, obesity, and gallstones-conditions that often require laparoscopic procedures-further fuels this demand. Advancements in imaging technologies, energy equipment, and robotic support have also enhanced the accuracy and outcomes of laparoscopic surgeries, contributing to their growing adoption. Furthermore, increased healthcare spending, improved surgical facilities in developing countries, and heightened awareness among patients and healthcare professionals significantly influence the market. Government initiatives aimed at promoting advanced surgical techniques and favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries further support the growth of the laparoscopic instruments market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=130019497

Browse in-depth TOC on "Laparoscopic Instruments Market"

300 - Tables

50 - Figures

330 - Pages

By product, due to its wide range of procedures, including cholecystectomies, appendectomies, hernia repairs, and bowel resections- which are increasingly performed with minimally invasive techniques- general surgery dominates the market for laparoscopic instruments. Laparoscopic methods are becoming more popular because they offer benefits like smaller incisions, less postoperative pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery laparoscopic techniques are becoming more and more popular in general surgery. Additionally, the global rise in gallbladder diseases, abdominal infections, and gastrointestinal disorders has led to an increase in general surgical procedures. The market's growth is further supported by technological advancements in laparoscopic instruments, a larger pool of trained surgeons, and favorable reimbursement policies.

By applications, the market for laparoscopic instruments is primarily led by laparoscopes because of their crucial role in enabling visualization during minimally invasive procedures. The demand for high-quality, high-resolution laparoscopes has surged as laparoscopic procedures have become more common across various specialties, including general surgery, urology, and gynecology. Technological advancements have further accelerated adoption by greatly improving surgical accuracy and outcomes, with innovations such as flexible and 3D laparoscopes, HD and 4K imaging systems, and integrated camera technologies. The dominant market position of laparoscopes is also driven by the increasing number of surgeries resulting from the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, along with ongoing cycles of updating and replacing imaging equipment in hospitals and surgical centers.

By geography, the laparoscopic instruments market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. Due in large part to its highly developed healthcare system, widespread use of minimally invasive procedures, and strong presence of top medical device manufacturers, North America leads the global market for laparoscopic instruments. A well-established regulatory framework, favorable reimbursement policies, and a large pool of highly skilled surgeons trained in laparoscopy are key advantages for the region. Additionally, the need for laparoscopic procedures is fueled by the high prevalence of chronic illnesses such as obesity, colorectal cancer, and gallbladder diseases in the United States and Canada drives the demand for laparoscopic procedures. The region's market position is further strengthened by continuous technological innovations and early adoption of advanced surgical tools. Rising healthcare costs, an aging population, and increasing patient awareness of the benefits of laparoscopic procedures also contribute to North America's dominance in the worldwide market for laparoscopic instruments.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=130019497

The key players in the global laparoscopic instruments market are Olympus Corporation (Japan), Karl Storz SE & Co. KG (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Smith & Nephew PLC (UK), and Hoya Corporation (Japan).

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. [Ethicon] (US):

Johnson & Johnson, through its subsidiary Ethicon, is a leading producer of laparoscopic instruments and has built a strong presence in the minimally invasive surgery market. The company's core strengths lie in its broad product range, which includes advanced energy devices, access and visualization tools, and innovative surgical instruments designed for laparoscopic procedures. Johnson & Johnson invests heavily in research and development, continually funding cutting-edge technologies such as robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery and smart energy systems to enhance surgical precision and improve patient outcomes. The company operates a global manufacturing and distribution network, enabling it to serve both developed and emerging markets effectively. Strategic collaborations with healthcare institutions, surgeon training programs, and ongoing clinical research further solidify its leadership in the field. Johnson & Johnson's dedication to innovation, quality, and patient-focused solutions continues to drive its growth and influence in the laparoscopic instruments market.

Medtronic (Ireland)

Medtronic is a leading player in the laparoscopic instruments market and is recognized for its innovation-focused approach and strong global presence. The company's core strengths include advanced surgical solutions such as energy-based devices, access instruments, and laparoscopic stapling systems that improve precision and efficiency in minimally invasive procedures. Medtronic heavily invests in research and development, concentrating on integrating cutting-edge technologies like AI-powered surgical platforms and digital visualization tools to enhance clinical outcomes. It has also pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to broaden its product range and technological capabilities. With a significant presence in both developed and emerging markets, Medtronic prioritizes surgeon training, education programs, and clinical support to promote the adoption of laparoscopic techniques. Its dedication to innovation, patient safety, and worldwide accessibility positions Medtronic as a key leader in the evolving field of laparoscopic instruments.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market

Soft Tissue Repair Market

Medical Robots Market

Healthcare Simulation Market

Endoscopy Equipment Market

Get access to the latest updates on Laparoscopic Instruments Companies and Laparoscopic Instruments Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.comV

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/laparoscopic-instruments-market-worth-16-78-billion-by-2030-with-8-7-cagr--marketsandmarkets-302537447.html