Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QL60 | ISIN: US71601V1052 | Ticker-Symbol: 7G9
Frankfurt
25.08.25 | 15:40
2,919 Euro
+0,14 % +0,004
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8212,88717:03
2,8542,92016:58
PR Newswire
25.08.2025 15:19 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ: WOOF) Deadline Approaching: Berger Montague Advises Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. ("Petco" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WOOF) related to a recently filed class action lawsuit.

Petco, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a health and wellness company focused on enhancing the lives of pets and pet parents.

The complaint alleges that Petco made materially false and misleading statements regarding its pandemic-related growth tailwinds and the sustainability of its premium pet food business model. As a result, Petco's stock price declined sharply at various points during the Class Period, including a drop of more than 20% on August 24, 2023, after the Company revised its financial outlook downward, and further declines following leadership changes and continued operational challenges.

The lawsuit further alleges that Petco's pivot to including "value" pet food brands and multiple executive departures revealed deeper operational weaknesses than the Company had previously disclosed, exacerbating losses for investors.

If you acquired Petco stock during the Class Period of January 14, 2021 through June 5, 2025, you may seek lead plaintiff status in the case by August 29, 2025 . The lead plaintiff represents other harmed investors in the litigation.

If you are a Petco investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague
Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, and Toronto, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:
 Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni
Berger Montague
(267) 764-4865
[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.