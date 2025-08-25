Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ: WOOF) Deadline Approaching: Berger Montague Advises Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. ("Petco" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WOOF) related to a recently filed class action lawsuit.

Petco, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a health and wellness company focused on enhancing the lives of pets and pet parents.

The complaint alleges that Petco made materially false and misleading statements regarding its pandemic-related growth tailwinds and the sustainability of its premium pet food business model. As a result, Petco's stock price declined sharply at various points during the Class Period, including a drop of more than 20% on August 24, 2023, after the Company revised its financial outlook downward, and further declines following leadership changes and continued operational challenges.

The lawsuit further alleges that Petco's pivot to including "value" pet food brands and multiple executive departures revealed deeper operational weaknesses than the Company had previously disclosed, exacerbating losses for investors.

If you acquired Petco stock during the Class Period of January 14, 2021 through June 5, 2025, you may seek lead plaintiff status in the case by August 29, 2025 . The lead plaintiff represents other harmed investors in the litigation.

