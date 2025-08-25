MARA Holdings, Inc.: MARA Advances International Growth Strategy with Leadership Appointments and Regional Headquarters in Europe

Gérard Mestrallet Appointed as Senior Advisor to the Company and François Garcin as General Manager of Europe

Establishes Regional Headquarters in Paris, France

Miami, FL, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("MARA" or the "Company"), a leading digital energy and infrastructure company, today announced actions to further expand its presence in Europe. MARA has welcomed Gérard Mestrallet as a Senior Advisor to MARA and appointed François Garcin as General Manager of Europe. The Company also announced that it has established Paris, France as its new European headquarters. The developments mark a significant milestone in MARA's international growth strategy and position the Company at the heart of Europe's energy ecosystem.

"Gérard's unparalleled industry experience combined with François's distinguished track record in finance and technology positions them to advance MARA's impact in Europe," said Fred Thiel, MARA's Chairman and CEO. "We have exceptional leaders to accelerate our expansion in this important growth market. Looking ahead, we will continue to seek out strategic opportunities to power inference at the edge worldwide through structured joint ventures and global partnerships."

Mestrallet is a respected business leader in Europe, with a career spanning decades in the global energy and infrastructure sectors, where he served as Chairman and CEO of ENGIE for over 20 years. He serves as the Special Envoy appointed by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and has also advised French and European governments on energy and industrial policy. Mestrallet has held board positions with Siemens, Saudi Electric Company, Saint Gobain, AXA, SocGen, Credit Agricole, was a member of the International Advisory Board of JP Morgan & Co., and was the President of Paris Europlace. Mestrallet is widely recognized for his role in shaping Europe's energy infrastructure over the past three decades.

"I decided to join MARA as a Senior Advisor in order to help consolidate the world's oldest and most successful strategic alliance, the alliance between the United States of America and France," said Mestrallet. "I will help Fred Thiel and François Garcin align the strengths of MARA's computing technologies with the global resources of the European energy majors, in particular in electricity generation, in the U.S., in Europe, the Middle East and Asia."

Since joining MARA in July, Garcin has been responsible for spearheading the formation of MARA France and MARA Europe and played an instrumental role in securing the Company's recent investment agreement with Exaion. As General Manager of Europe, Garcin will oversee MARA's European operations from the new headquarters in Paris, France and is working to establish new joint ventures with leading European energy companies. With more than 20 years of experience in finance and technology, Garcin has closed multimillion dollar deals spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia. As founder of Argenthal Holdings, a boutique financial advisory and investment firm, he led high-profile technology investments and transactions with clients and co-investors such as JP Morgan Asset Management, Korelya Capital, and Mercato Partners, focused primarily in the AI/HPC, cybersecurity, and blockchain sectors.

"I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal time for MARA," said Garcin. "The convergence of AI and energy presents a tremendous opportunity in Europe. I look forward to strengthening MARA's position as a leader in this evolving landscape, and our new European headquarters in France will serve as the foundation for this next chapter of growth."

About MARA

MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) deploys digital energy technologies to advance the world's energy systems. Harnessing the power of compute, MARA transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. Building on its expertise to redefine the future of energy, MARA develops technologies that reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications, from AI to the edge.

Investor Notice

Investing in MARA's securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under the heading "Risk Factors" in MARA's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any other periodic reports that MARA may file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). If any of these risks were to occur, MARA's business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of MARA's securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties MARA describes are not the only ones facing MARA. Additional risks not presently known to MARA or that MARA currently deems immaterial may also impair MARA's business operations. In addition, MARA's past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "may," "will," "could," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "continue," "target" and similar expressions or variations or negatives of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements related to the ability of the parties to consummate the pending acquisition of Exaion; satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the pending acquisition of Exaion, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals; MARA's ability to timely and successfully achieve the anticipated benefits and potential synergies of the pending acquisition of Exiaon; and MARA's strategy, future operations, growth opportunities and expansion into adjacent markets. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause MARA's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking statements. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in MARA's assumptions, may cause MARA's views to change. MARA does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. MARA's actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in MARA's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any other periodic reports that MARA may file with the SEC.

For more information, visit www.mara.com , or follow us on:

Twitter: @MARA

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/maraholdings

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MARAHoldings

Instagram: @maraholdingsinc

MARA?Company?Contact:

Telephone: 800-804-1690

Email: ir@mara.com